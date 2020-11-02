[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – Episode 304 “Forget Me Not” + 14 New Photos

The Star Trek: Discovery returns with the fourth episode of season three “Forget Me Not” this week. The episode will focus on Burnham and Aidra as they visit the Trill homeworld. It will premiere on CBS All Access on Thursday, November 4th.

Check out a synopsis, 14 new photos, and a preview video from the episode below.

Synopsis:

Burnham and Adira visit the Trill homeworld in hopes of unlocking the secrets trapped within Adira’s mind. Back on the U.S.S. Discovery, Saru’s efforts to help the crew reconnect with one another take a surprising turn.

Photos:

Blu del Barrio as Adira and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Blu del Barrio as Adira

Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber and Blu del Barrio as Adira

Doug Jones as Saru and Raven Dauda as Doctor Pollard

Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou and David Ben Tomlinson as Linus

Oyin Oladejo as Lt. Joann Owosekun, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets and Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber

Doug Jones as Saru and Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou

Doug Jones as Saru and David Ben Tomlinson as Linus

Doug Jones as Saru

Karen Robinson as Leader Pav, Andres Apergis as Guardian Xi, Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and Blu del Barrio as Adira

Trailer:

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the U.S., CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada, streaming on Crave in Canada, and will be available internationally on Netflix on Fridays.

Star Trek: Discovery season three stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey).

