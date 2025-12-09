Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Strange New Worlds Season 3 Now Available Digitally, With 4K Steelbook and Other Physical Releases Arriving in March

Published

Strange New Worlds Season 3 Now Available Digitally, With 4K Steelbook and Other Physical Releases Arriving in March
Strange New Worlds Season 3 Now Available Digitally, With 4K Steelbook and Other Physical Releases Arriving in March | Paramount+

Strange New Worlds Season 3 now available for digital download

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 is now available for digital download. The digital collection includes all ten season 3 episodes along with over three hours of special features — including featurettes, gag reels, and deleted and extended scenes.

Upcoming physical release:

For those interested in a physical copy, the third season of the series is now available for pre-order and is scheduled to be released on DVD, Blu-ray and a special edition 4K UHD Steelbook on March 3, 2026.

Official Season 3 synopsis:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) in the years before Captain Kirk (Paul Wesley) boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic STAR TREK, season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other STAR TREK.

The limited edition 4K UHD Steelbook release of the series’ third season will come bundled with four collectible vinyl stickers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 3 4K UHD Steelbook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 3 4K UHD Steelbook | Paramount Home Entertainment

Strange New Worlds season 3 stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest star Carol Kane and special guest star Paul Wesley.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and Bluesky.

In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

X

More



Trek Geeks Podcast

Shop LLAP

Trending Articles

First Impressions: Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown First Impressions: Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown

Review

First Impressions: Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown: Charting the Course Home After being announced in August, a surprise demo for Star Trek: Voyager –...

October 15, 2025
LEGO’s Star Trek: The Next Generation Enterprise-D Set Warps into Stores November 28 LEGO’s Star Trek: The Next Generation Enterprise-D Set Warps into Stores November 28

Fandom

LEGO’s Star Trek: The Next Generation Enterprise-D Set Warps into Stores November 28

LEGO Unveils First-Ever Star Trek Set: 3,600-Piece U.S.S. Enterprise-D Star Trek is set to receive its first official LEGO set in the form of...

November 6, 2025
First Star Trek: Starfleet Academy trailer revealed + 8 new photos First Star Trek: Starfleet Academy trailer revealed + 8 new photos

News

First Star Trek: Starfleet Academy trailer revealed + 8 new photos

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy at NYCC This weekend, during their Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed the first trailer...

October 14, 2025
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 clip sees the Enterprise get lost in space Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 clip sees the Enterprise get lost in space

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 clip sees the Enterprise get lost in space

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds at NYCC This past weekend, Paramount presented their Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con, which included...

October 14, 2025

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2025 TrekNews.net