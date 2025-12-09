Strange New Worlds Season 3 Now Available Digitally, With 4K Steelbook and Other Physical Releases Arriving in March

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 is now available for digital download. The digital collection includes all ten season 3 episodes along with over three hours of special features — including featurettes, gag reels, and deleted and extended scenes.

For those interested in a physical copy, the third season of the series is now available for pre-order and is scheduled to be released on DVD, Blu-ray and a special edition 4K UHD Steelbook on March 3, 2026.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) in the years before Captain Kirk (Paul Wesley) boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.





In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic STAR TREK, season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other STAR TREK.