Star Trek: Prodigy – Supernova to be delisted, Xbox version on sale now

The 2022 action-adventure game Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova is being removed from digital storefronts in September due to the conclusion of the publisher’s licensing agreement for the title.

The announcement from Outright Games, posted on Steam, mentions Steam specifically, but it is highly likely the game will also be removed from the Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation digital storefronts around the same time.

The game will remain in players’ digital library if it was purchased, and will continue to be fully playable after it is delisted. At the time of this writing, Supernova is on sale on the Xbox store for just $2.49. The game is still showing as full price ($49.99) across the other digital storefronts.

Supernova did get a physical release, so players can try to catch the game by getting a physical version for either the Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox, all of which are less than $20 currently on Amazon.

We were fond of Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova when we reviewed it, calling it “a respectable entry point for kids in the Star Trek gaming space. The spirit of the show is carried pretty well into this game’s story, and younger and older players will surely have fun tackling missions together.”

The game sees players try to repair the Protostar after crashing in a Dyson Sphere and finding the rest of the Protostar crew as they try to avert a star from collapsing. We said it was “not a bad plot as far as Star Trek goes, and we could easily picture such a scenario happening in any one of the Star Trek shows.”

Supernova features the voice cast of the TV show, namely Kate Mulgrew as Hologram Janeway, Brett Grey as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog and Dee Bradley Baker as Murf.

Star Trek: Prodigy – Supernova gameplay footage

