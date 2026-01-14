‘Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown’ Warps to Consoles and PC This February

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown coming to Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X and Steam

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown, the survival strategy game we generally enjoyed during our demo—despite noting a few concerns—officially launches on February 18, 2026. The game is coming to Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Steam, with pre-orders available now.

Players will be able to choose between a Standard Edition priced at $40 and a Deluxe Edition for $50. The Deluxe Edition includes five additional missions, two new recruitable heroes, and three new technologies. Both editions are currently available to pre-order at a slight discount.

In Across the Unknown, players take command of the USS Voyager and her crew as they attempt to survive the long journey home from the Delta Quadrant. Gameplay centers on managing finite resources, overseeing away missions, and making narrative decisions—some of which align with events from the television series, while others chart a new course entirely.

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment has released a new trailer announcing the release date and offering a deeper look at the game’s combat systems. In the trailer, one of the designers notes that the team drew inspiration from classic Star Trek titles such as Star Trek: Starfleet Command, Star Trek: Bridge Commander, and Star Trek: Legacy.

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown is developed by gameXcite, a Germany-based studio known for its work on mobile and console games.

Check out the gameplay videos below.

Combat Deep Dive:

“What if?” Trailer:

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and Bluesky.