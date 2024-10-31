Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 arrives on Blu-ray and DVD in November

The second season of Star Trek: Prodigy beams down to home video on November 12

Fresh off its streaming premiere on Netflix this past summer, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 is set to arrive on Blu-ray and MOD (Manufactured On-Demand) DVD on November 12th. The second season of the animated series is comprised of 20 episodes and the home video releases invite fans to delve deeper into this season with two all-new featurettes, including exclusive cast and crew interviews.

Synopsis:

In Season 2, the Protostar crew are assigned a new mission aboard the USS Voyager-A to rescue Captain Chakotay and bring peace to Gwyn’s home world. But when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox that jeopardizes both their future and past. This release features all 20 episodes of Season 2 plus two all-new featurettes with exclusive cast & crew interviews!

Season 2 episodes:

Into the Breach, Parts I & II

Who Saves the Saviors

Temporal Mechanics 101

Observer’s Paradox

Imposter Syndrome

The Fast and the Curious

Is There in Beauty No Truth?

The Devourer of All Things, Part I

The Devourer of All Things, Part II

Last Flight of the Protostar, Part I

Last Flight of the Protostar, Part II

A Tribble Called Quest

Cracked Mirror

Ascension, Part I

Ascension, Part II

Brink

Touch of Grey

Ouroboros, Part I

Ouroboros, Part II

Cover art:

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Blu-ray cover art | Credit: CBS Studios

Blu-ray and DVD exclusive content:



Producing Prodigy: The Legacy

Producers and Wil Wheaton discuss creating an introduction for new audiences of Prodigy, all the pieces of Legacy Star Trek, and how Prodigy fits into the greater canon.



The Odyssey of Prodigy

Producers discuss the Protostar crew coming from being heroes on their ship to becoming part of something much bigger in Season 2, and Wil Wheaton speaks on his character Wesley Crusher coming back to Star Trek and how that return affected him.

Additional details:

The Blu-ray version is presented in 1080p high definition in its original widescreen aspect ratio and includes 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio Surround (English), Dolby Digital AC3 2.0 Stereo L/R (German) along with English SDH; German subtitles.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD. The first season (Part I and Part II) is also available, for those who’d like to catch up and add to their Star Trek home video library.

