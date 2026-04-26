Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Sets July 2026 Return as Final Full Season Promises Epic Adventures, Kirk’s Comeback, and a Wild Genre Ride

Season 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuts with a thrilling new trailer, genre-bending adventures, and the return of familiar faces as Captain Pike’s journey begins its final full chapter.



Captain Pike and the U.S.S. Enterprise will return for their penultimate season on Thursday, July 23, 2026, with new episodes following weekly.

Debuting at CCXP in Mexico City, the season four trailer features plenty of gorgeous sci-fi environments, the promise of emotional storylines, some familiar returning faces, and even a dinosaur.

The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, led by Captain Christopher Pike, embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. On their journey, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future. – The official description of season four.

Strange New Worlds has become known for its storytelling across genres, from comedy, action, murder mysteries, time travel, and even a musical. We expect season four to continue this trend.



Paramount has released images from the first two episodes of season four. The first, called “Valles Marineris,” seems to be a western-themed episode located on Mars (above), while the second episode is called “Griffin Incident” and features the return of Paul Wesley’s James T. Kirk (below).

Strange New Worlds Season 4 Photos

Anson Mount as Captain Pike in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Anson Mount as Captain Pike in season 4, Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Rebecca Romijn as Una, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Melissa Navia as Ortegas in season 4, Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in season 4, episode 1, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Martin Quinn as Scotty in season 4, Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

(L-R): Jess Bush as Christine Chapel and Ethan Peck as Spock in season 4, episode 2, of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Those looking for another western-themed Strange New Worlds adventure should check out the novel The High Country by John Jackson Miller.

Season four will be the last full-length season of Strange New Worlds, as the show will end with a shortened fifth season.

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