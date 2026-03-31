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Fan Campaign Surges as Supporters Rally to Save Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

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Fan Campaign Surges as Supporters Rally to Save Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
Credit: Paramount+

With more than 30,000 signatures and climbing, supporters argue the series deserves time to grow

A rapidly growing fan‑led campaign is calling on Paramount’s Board of Directors to renew Star Trek: Starfleet Academy for a third season, arguing that the series has become a vital new chapter in the franchise’s long legacy of exploration, optimism, and social commentary.

The Change.org petition — launched on March 23 by Star Trek fan Tim Pearce soon after news of the show’s cancelation after an upcoming second season — has already amassed more than 30,000 verified signatures, and the total continues to climb at a pace that surprised even its creator. 

“I thought it would be amazing to get to 10,000,” Pearce wrote on March 30. “Keep sharing the link and let’s get to 100,000.”

Supporters describe Starfleet Academy as a series that rekindled the spirit of classic Star Trek while introducing a new generation of characters and themes. Many commenters say the show’s blend of diversity, character‑driven storytelling, and forward‑looking optimism reflects the franchise at its best.

One featured supporter wrote that the show “had so much warmth, hope, character, and real Star Trek spirit,” adding that it “felt fresh while still respecting what makes Trek special.” Others expressed frustration that the series may end before it has time to grow, pointing to the long history of Star Trek shows that were initially misunderstood or under‑appreciated.

The petition highlights a recurring theme in Star Trek’s past: early criticism followed by long‑term acclaim. Fans note that The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise all faced skepticism or backlash during their early seasons — only to become beloved pillars of the franchise.

In an open letter included on the petition page, one supporter argues that modern online outrage cycles can distort the perception of a show’s reception. They warn that canceling Starfleet Academy now would repeat past mistakes and risk losing a series that could grow into something significant if given time.

The campaign frames the renewal not just as a business decision but as a commitment to the franchise’s future. Fans argue that Starfleet Academy serves as an entry point for new viewers and a continuation of the franchise’s tradition of exploring social issues through science fiction.

“Renewing the show is about continuing a legacy,” the petition states, urging Paramount to consider the long‑term value of nurturing new stories and characters within the Star Trek universe.

Whether Paramount responds remains to be seen, but many fans are making their message clear: they want more time with the cadets of Starfleet Academy — and they’re willing to fight for it.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

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Kyle has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Tim

    April 1, 2026 at 7:24 pm

    The fact they referred to the fanbase as “Trekkers” should tell you everything about how much and how long they’ve been a fan.

    Reply

  2. up

    April 3, 2026 at 7:34 pm

    30,000 fake morons.

    Reply

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