Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 clip sees the Enterprise get lost in space

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds at NYCC

This past weekend, Paramount presented their Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con, which included a panel discussion with members of the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast and crew, along with the release of a few photos and clip from the series upcoming fourth season.

Check out the new photos and our first look at the Strange New Worlds season four premiere episode below.

Season 4 images:

Martin Quinn as Scotty in season 4, Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Melissa Navia as Ortegas in season 4, Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Anson Mount as Captain Pike in season 4, Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — Season 4 Clip



Official description:

In the upcoming fourth season, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise—led by Captain Christopher Pike—embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future.

BTS: Season 3 costumes featurette

Strange New Worlds is set to return in 2026 for the series’ fourth season. As we’ve previously reported, the show will conclude with its fifth and final season.

