Conventions and Events

57-Year Mission set to beam 160+ Star Trek guests down to Las Vegas

The annual Star Trek-themed convention returns to the Las Vegas Rio with William Shatner, Sonequa Martin-Green, George Takei, Anson Mount, Jeri Ryan & many more.

More than 160 cast and crew members from every iteration of Star Trek are set to warp into Las Vegas later this week for the largest annual convention of its kind — Creation Entertainment’s 57-Year Mission (formerly known as Star Trek Las Vegas) kicks off this Thursday, August 3rd and runs through Sunday, August 6th. This year, the convention returns to its longtime home at the Rio All-Suites Hotel for four days of Star Trek panels, celebrity signings, and photo ops. Due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, the experience at this year’s event may be a bit different, with union actors and writers having some restrictions regarding the discussion of struck work.

STLV 2023 headliners
Credit: Creation Entertainment

This year’s headliners…

This year’s event will be headlined by William Shatner, George Takei, and Walter Koenig from The Original Series, Zachary Quinto from the Kelvin Timeline trilogy of Star Trek films, along with Anson Moun, Ethan Peck, and Paul Wesley from Strange New Worlds, Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones from Discovery, and Jeri Ryan from Voyager and Picard.

Special events

In addition to the celebrity panels and vendors, this year’s convention will include a special Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion with Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden, Denise Crosby, and John de Lancie. The TNG Reunion will be a separate ticketed event.

A Saturday Night Gala — featuring Greg Grunberg and Scott Grimes, along with special guests Isa Briones, Todd Stashwick, Anthony Rapp, Chase Masterson, and Tim Russ will be included for Gold, Captain’s Chair, and Copper ticket packages but will also be available as a separate ticket for other convention guests.

Other events include a Thursday night dinner and comedy show with Rick Overton, Garrett Wang, and Bonnie Gordon, a discussion about the resurrection of the Enterprise-D bridge set for the third season of Star Trek: Picard with Dave Blass and Liz Kloczkowski, a Q&A session with Star Trek: Prodigy creators, Kevin and Dan Hageman, an update on the upcoming Star Trek: Voyager documentary To The Journey with director/producer David Zappone, editor Joe Kornbrodt, producers Lolita Fatjo and Ryan Husk, Thursday night karaoke hosted by Connor Trinneer and Dominic Keating from Enterprise, Friday night karaoke hosted by Robert O’Reilly, a Star Trek art gallery showcasing the work of Kavita Maharaj, and free screenings of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek: First Contact and Galaxy Quest.

William Shatner on stage in 2022
William Shatner on stage in 2022 | Photo Credit: Laurie Lee for TrekNews.net

More than 160 Star Trek guests

In addition to the headliners noted above, the 57-Year Mission will also include panels, photo ops and singings with Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden, Denise Crosby, and John de Lancie from The Next Generation, Terry Farrell, Nana Visitor, Nicole de Boer, Armin Shimerman, Casey Biggs, Penny Johnson Jerald, Chase Masterson, Cirroc Lofton, Andrew Robinson, Max Grodenchik, Hana Hatae from Deep Space Nine, Robert Beltran, Tim Russ, Robert Picardo, Garrett Wang, John Billingsley from Voyager, Connor Trinneer, Dominic Keating, Linda Park, Anthony Montgomery, and Gary Graham from Enterprise, Doug Jones, Wilson Cruz, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, and Mary Chieffo from Discovery, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, Bruce Horak from Strange New Worlds, Todd Stashwick, Michelle Hurd, Jonathan Del Arco, Isa Briones, Ed Speleers from Picard, Tawny Newsome from Lower Decks, and more.

Dominic Keating, Garrett Wang and Connor Trinneer on stage in 2022
Dominic Keating, Garrett Wang and Connor Trinneer on stage in 2022 | Photo Credit: Laurie Lee for TrekNews.net

While Gold and Captain’s Chair tickets are now sold out, Copper, weekend general admission, and single-day tickets are still available. Ticket options are expected to be available at the door as well.

For more information along with a full list of guests, visit CreationEnt.com.

Be sure to follow TrekNews.net on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram as we’ll have boots on the ground in Las Vegas and will be bringing you live updates throughout the four-day convention.

