News

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown — a new story-driven survival game coming to consoles and PC

Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown — a new story-driven survival game coming to consoles and PC
Credit: gameXcite / CBS Studios, Inc.

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown video game announced

If VR horror games aren’t your thing, perhaps Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown will strike your fancy — a story-driven survival game where you control the U.S.S.Voyager as it travels across the Delta Quadrant.

Hot off the heels of the unexpected announcement of Star Trek: Infection, publisher Daedalic Entertainment, known most recently for publishing The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, has surprised Star Trek fans with a trailer for Across the Unknown, a game “in which the fate of the iconic starship is in your hands.”

The game is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, and the Steam listing reveals a bit about Across the Unknown. Players can decide for themselves how certain familiar situations play out, such as taking a risky approach or playing it safe, being diplomatic or not, or “researching technologies that were shunned by the crew.” The game features rogue-like elements, so “in each run you will encounter different situations and even iconic characters might meet an early end if you don’t react accordingly.”

Check out the teaser video and some images from the game below.

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown Teaser


Preview images:

Players will also have to manage their ship by restoring damaged rooms, securing energy supplies, constructing new materials, and more. 

Across the Unknown is developed by Germany-based gameXcite, which has previously developed Asterix & Obelix and some mobile games. 

The Steam listing shows the game is single-player only and does not currently have a release date. Both the trailer and the Steam page indicate this game was made, at least in part, with funding from the Federal Ministry of Research, Technology, and Space based in Germany. 

Stay tuned for more information about Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown when it’s available.

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

1 Comment

  1. Bert Singels

    August 21, 2025 at 4:10 am

    It is just Fallout Shelter

Trek Geeks Podcast

Shop LLAP

