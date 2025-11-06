LEGO’s Star Trek: The Next Generation Enterprise-D Set Warps into Stores November 28

LEGO Unveils First-Ever Star Trek Set: 3,600-Piece U.S.S. Enterprise-D

Star Trek is set to receive its first official LEGO set in the form of the legendary U.S.S. Enterprise-D, a 3,600-piece collector’s item coming November 28th.

The $400 set comes with the ship and nine mini-figures from Star Trek: The Next Generation — including Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Commander William Riker, Lieutenant Worf, Lieutenant Commander Data, Dr. Beverly Crusher, Lieutenant Commander La Forge, Counselor Deanna Troi, Guinan and Wesley Crusher. Accessories include a teacup, trombone with a stand, a phaser, tricorder, engineering case, PADD, bottle, portable tractor beam generator and a cat figure.

The Lego set features a detachable command saucer, a shuttlebay that can open, two mini shuttlepods, and an angled display stand. The ship measures 10.5 in. (27 cm) high, 23.5 in. (60 cm) long and 18.5 in. (48 cm) wide.

According to LEGO’s store page, fans can also secure themselves a Type-15 Shuttlepod with an Ensign Ro Laren minifigure when they purchase the Enterprise-D. Exterior details on the shuttle include the vehicle name, Onizuka, and the interior features a depiction of an LCARS system display with the Stardate 45076.3 and a schematic of a Romulan spacecraft.

Learn more about this exciting new set on LEGO’s website. The LEGO website will be hosting a Q&A livestream about the new set on Thursday, November 6th at 12:15 p.m. ET that will also feature a special message from Jonathan Frakes.

