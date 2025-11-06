Connect with us

LEGO’s Star Trek: The Next Generation Enterprise-D Set Warps into Stores November 28

Published

Credit: LEGO Group

LEGO Unveils First-Ever Star Trek Set: 3,600-Piece U.S.S. Enterprise-D

Star Trek is set to receive its first official LEGO set in the form of the legendary U.S.S. Enterprise-D, a 3,600-piece collector’s item coming November 28th

The $400 set comes with the ship and nine mini-figures from Star Trek: The Next Generation — including Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Commander William Riker, Lieutenant Worf, Lieutenant Commander Data, Dr. Beverly Crusher, Lieutenant Commander La Forge, Counselor Deanna Troi, Guinan and Wesley Crusher. Accessories include a teacup, trombone with a stand, a phaser, tricorder, engineering case, PADD, bottle, portable tractor beam generator and a cat figure.

The Lego set features a detachable command saucer, a shuttlebay that can open, two mini shuttlepods, and an angled display stand. The ship measures 10.5 in. (27 cm) high, 23.5 in. (60 cm) long and 18.5 in. (48 cm) wide. 

According to LEGO’s store page, fans can also secure themselves a Type-15 Shuttlepod with an Ensign Ro Laren minifigure when they purchase the Enterprise-D. Exterior details on the shuttle include the vehicle name, Onizuka, and the interior features a depiction of an LCARS system display with the Stardate 45076.3 and a schematic of a Romulan spacecraft.

Official photos:

LEGO's USS Enterprise-D box art
LEGO’s USS Enterprise-D box art (LEGO Group)
Detail of LEGO's USS Enterprise-D
Detail of LEGO’s USS Enterprise-D (LEGO Group)
LEGO's USS Enterprise-D and Minifigures
LEGO’s USS Enterprise-D and Minifigures (LEGO Group)
LEGO's USS Enterprise-D
LEGO’s USS Enterprise-D (LEGO Group)

Live Q&A Details

Learn more about this exciting new set on LEGO’s website. The LEGO website will be hosting a Q&A livestream about the new set on Thursday, November 6th at 12:15 p.m. ET that will also feature a special message from Jonathan Frakes.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

Written By

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

