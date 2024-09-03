Nana Visitor Talks New Book Exploring Women’s Evolution in Star Trek, Looking Back on DS9, and More

Exclusive Interview: Nana Visitor talks new book A Woman’s Trek, Deep Space Nine & More



Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s Nana Visitor, who played Kira Nerys on all seven seasons of that show, is releasing a new book in October that focuses on how the portrayal of women progressed in Star Trek. Visitor looks at the original Star Trek through the recent television shows and embarks on a journey of discovery and self-discovery.

“I realized, writing the book, that I rethought my life. I would go, ‘Oh, that’s just the way it was”… I will never say that phrase again.”

Star Trek: Open a Channel: A Woman’s Trek is the culmination of Visitor’s numerous interviews with on- and off-screen women who were involved in Star Trek in some way, highlighting the struggles and triumphs of women in the near-60 years since Star Trek first premiered. Open a Channel promises exclusive interviews, inspiring stories, and a thoughtful and meaningful discussion about what it has been like for women in Star Trek and popular culture.

Image credit: Insight Editions

Ahead of the book launch on October 1, Nana Visitor sat down with TrekNews.net to talk about her experience writing Open a Channel, the major female influences in her life, her Star Trek work (including if she’d ever return to live-action Star Trek), and one or two other out-of-left-field questions in this wide-ranging conversation.

You can pre-order Open a Channel on Amazon now. TrekNews.net will have a review of the book closer to release day.

