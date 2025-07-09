Connect with us

Star Trek returns to SDCC with cast and crew from Strange New Worlds, Starfleet Academy

Members of the Strange New Worlds and Starfleet Academy cast and crew set to appear at SDCC 2025

CBS Studios is returning to San Diego Comic-Con later this month with back-to-back Star Trek panels with members of the cast and crew of Strange New Worlds and the upcoming series Starfleet Academy.


The panels will take place on Saturday, July 26 from 12:30 to 2 pm PST in the famed Hall H at the San Diego Convention Center and will be moderated by Star Trek: Voyager and Starfleet Academy actor Robert Picardo. According to a press release sent out by CBS, the panels will include “exclusive first looks, reveals and surprises.”


Star Trek @ SDCC 2025 details:


Star Trek: Strange New Worlds


Strange New Worlds cast members scheduled to appear include Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong and Paul Wesley alongside executive producers and co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, and executive producer Alex Kurtzman.


Star Trek: Starfleet Academy


Starfleet Academy cast members scheduled to appear include Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard along with executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram and X.

