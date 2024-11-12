Connect with us

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Prize Pack & Blu-ray Giveaway

Image: Paramount Home Entertainment

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Giveaway

To celebrate this week’s home video release of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 on Blu-ray and DVD, we’re giving away an exclusive Prodigy prize pack and three copies of the series sophomore season on Blu-ray.

The prize pack will include Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 on Blu-ray, custom-branded headphones, a computer mat, and a mouse.

How to enter:

To enter, all you have to do is like and share our post on any of these social channels — X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Bluesky, or Threads.

Alternatively, if you don’t use social media, just tell us your favorite Prodigy moment in the comments below.

This giveaway will run through Monday, November 18, 2024, and is open to all TrekNews.net readers in the U.S. It is courtesy of Paramount Home Entertainment and CBS Home Entertainment.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 available now on Blu-ray and DVD

Synopsis:

In Season 2, the Protostar crew are assigned a new mission aboard the USS Voyager-A to rescue Captain Chakotay and bring peace to Gwyn’s home world. But when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox that jeopardizes both their future and past. This release features all 20 episodes of Season 2 plus two all-new featurettes with exclusive cast & crew interviews!

Season 2 episodes:

  • Into the Breach, Parts I & II
  • Who Saves the Saviors
  • Temporal Mechanics 101
  • Observer’s Paradox
  • Imposter Syndrome
  • The Fast and the Curious
  • Is There in Beauty No Truth?
  • The Devourer of All Things, Part I
  • The Devourer of All Things, Part II
  • Last Flight of the Protostar, Part I
  • Last Flight of the Protostar, Part II
  • A Tribble Called Quest
  • Cracked Mirror
  • Ascension, Part I
  • Ascension, Part II
  • Brink
  • Touch of Grey
  • Ouroboros, Part I
  • Ouroboros, Part II

Cover art:

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Blu-ray cover art
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Blu-ray cover art | Credit: CBS Studios

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 is now available to order on Blu-ray and DVD. The first season (Part I and Part II) is also available, for those who’d like to catch up and add to their Star Trek home video library.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

  1. Schuyler Dunn

    November 13, 2024 at 8:24 am

    My favorite moment is when the crew discovers the grown Rok-Tahk. It’s emotional and intellectually interesting at the same time.

    Thank you for the contest!

