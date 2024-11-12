Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Prize Pack & Blu-ray Giveaway

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Giveaway

To celebrate this week’s home video release of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 on Blu-ray and DVD, we’re giving away an exclusive Prodigy prize pack and three copies of the series sophomore season on Blu-ray.

The prize pack will include Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 on Blu-ray, custom-branded headphones, a computer mat, and a mouse.

How to enter:

To enter, all you have to do is like and share our post on any of these social channels — X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Bluesky, or Threads.

Alternatively, if you don’t use social media, just tell us your favorite Prodigy moment in the comments below.

This giveaway will run through Monday, November 18, 2024, and is open to all TrekNews.net readers in the U.S. It is courtesy of Paramount Home Entertainment and CBS Home Entertainment.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 available now on Blu-ray and DVD

Synopsis:

In Season 2, the Protostar crew are assigned a new mission aboard the USS Voyager-A to rescue Captain Chakotay and bring peace to Gwyn’s home world. But when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox that jeopardizes both their future and past. This release features all 20 episodes of Season 2 plus two all-new featurettes with exclusive cast & crew interviews!

Season 2 episodes:

Into the Breach, Parts I & II

Who Saves the Saviors

Temporal Mechanics 101

Observer’s Paradox

Imposter Syndrome

The Fast and the Curious

Is There in Beauty No Truth?

The Devourer of All Things, Part I

The Devourer of All Things, Part II

Last Flight of the Protostar, Part I

Last Flight of the Protostar, Part II

A Tribble Called Quest

Cracked Mirror

Ascension, Part I

Ascension, Part II

Brink

Touch of Grey

Ouroboros, Part I

Ouroboros, Part II

Cover art:

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Blu-ray cover art | Credit: CBS Studios

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 is now available to order on Blu-ray and DVD. The first season (Part I and Part II) is also available, for those who’d like to catch up and add to their Star Trek home video library.

