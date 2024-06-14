Connect with us

Interview

Dominic Keating and Connor Trinneer look back on Star Trek: Enterprise, and ahead to their new web series The D-Con Chamber

Published

Dominic Keating and Connor Trinneer discuss their time on Enterprise, the current state of Star Trek and look ahead to their new web series The D-Con Chamber

Dominic Keating and Connor Trinneer of Star Trek: Enterprise fame are back with an all-new web series, The D-Con Chamber, which allows the duo to flex their well-practiced interview skills with guests who were influenced in some way by the Star Trek franchise.

Their guests on the recently-launched show include actors, like William Shatner and Terry Ferrell, but will also real-world scientists whose lives have been forever changed by the iconic Star Trek franchise.

Not long after ending a successful two-year run hosting The Shuttlepod Show, which we talked with them about back in February 2023, Dominic and Connor sat down with TrekNews.net’s Kyle Hadyniak to discuss what they hope their thoughtful new series (which, if you didn’t realize, is not only a reflection of the pairs’ names but also a reference to Enterprise’s famous decontamination chamber) does for its audience, why they care about their guests’ non-Star Trek-related lives, and their hopes for the future. Of course, they also answer a few questions about their time on Enterprise, and Dominic doesn’t hold back on his thoughts about that reveal from the Star Trek: Discovery series finale.

The D-Conn Chamber is produced by 455 Films, the studio behind Star Trek documentaries like the excellent What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, For the Love of Spock, and William Shatner’s two Star Trek documentaries.

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

