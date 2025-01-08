Star Trek: Lower Decks The Final Season & Complete Series arrives on Blu-ray and DVD in March

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 and a complete series Steelbook box set coming to home media this spring
With the Star Trek: Lower Decks series finale now in the rearview mirror, CBS Home Entertainment is set to release the fifth and final season on Blu-ray and DVD along with a complete series box set on March 25.
In the fifth and final season of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing “space potholes” – subspace rifts which are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Tendi (Noël Wells) and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero)…if they didn’t also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations.
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5
The two-disc Blu-ray and DVD releases will include all ten season 5 episodes, five new audio commentaries, and the “Lower Decktionary: Season 5” featurette.
The fifth season episodes include:
Episode 1: Dos Cerritos
Episode 2: Shades of Green
Episode 3: The Best Exotic Nanite Hotel
Episode 4: A Farewell to Farms
Episode 5: Starbase 80?!
Episode 6: Of Gods and Angels
Episode 7: Fully Dilated
Episode 8: Upper Decks
Episode 9: Fissure Quest
Episode 10: The New Next Generation
Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series
The ten-disc complete series release will also be available on Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook featuring an exclusive art card. It will include nearly 5 hours of special features, including audio commentaries, “Lower Decktionaries,” featurettes, in addition to every episode of the series.
Both Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 and The Complete Series Steelbook box set are available to pre-order now on Amazon.
If you buy through our links, TrekNews.net may earn an affiliate commission.
Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.