Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Preview

Starfleet Academy Faces an Old Enemy in Season Finale “Rubicon” + 6 new images

Published

Starfleet Academy Faces an Old Enemy in Season Finale “Rubicon” + 6 new images
CreditL Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season Finale Episode 10 “Rubincon”

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy returns this week with the series’ first season finale “300th Night.” The installment is written by Alex Kurtzman & Kirsten Beyer from a story by Noga Landau & Gaia Violo, and is set to debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, March 12th.

Check out a gallery of six new photos from the episode below.

Official synopsis:

When an old enemy resurfaces as an existential threat to the Federation, Nahla must outwit a vengeful foe with a personal vendetta against her — as our cadets and instructors undertake a dangerous, seemingly impossible, mission to save everyone and everything they hold dear.

Photos:

L-R: Robert Picardo as The Doctor and Holly Hunter as Captain Nahla Ake in season 1, episode 10, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+
L-R: Robert Picardo as The Doctor and Holly Hunter as Captain Nahla Ake in season 1, episode 10, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+
Holly Hunter as Captain Nahla Ake in season 1, episode 10, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+
Holly Hunter as Captain Nahla Ake in season 1, episode 10, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
Tatiana Maslany as Anisha in season 1, episode 10, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+
L-R: Gina Yashere as Lura Thok and Oded Fehr as Charles Vance in season 1, episode 10, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy stars Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake, captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy, the series also features Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, and Zoë Steiner. The cast is rounded out by Tig Notaro as Jett Reno and Robert Picardo reprising the Doctor, with guest appearances from Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance and Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, and recurring roles for Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and Bluesky.

In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

X

Trending Articles

'Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown' Warps to Consoles and PC This February 'Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown' Warps to Consoles and PC This February

News

‘Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown’ Warps to Consoles and PC This February

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown coming to Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X and Steam Star Trek: Voyager – Across the...

January 14, 2026
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy "300th Night" Review: Stumbling into the Season Finale Star Trek: Starfleet Academy "300th Night" Review: Stumbling into the Season Finale

Review

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy “300th Night” Review: Stumbling into the Season Finale

Despite its sky-high stakes and emotional reunion between Caleb and his mother, “300th Night” asks for one too many leaps of faith. From the...

March 5, 2026
A Dangerous New Enemy Emerges in Starfleet Academy Episode 6, “Come, Let’s Away” + 11 New Photos A Dangerous New Enemy Emerges in Starfleet Academy Episode 6, “Come, Let’s Away” + 11 New Photos

Review

A Dangerous New Enemy Emerges in Starfleet Academy Episode 6, “Come, Let’s Away” + 11 New Photos

Preview: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 Episode 6 “Come, Let’s Away” Star Trek: Starfleet Academy returns this week with the series’ sixth episode...

February 9, 2026
Review: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Finds Its Heart in Diplomacy and Young Idealism with “Beta Test” Review: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Finds Its Heart in Diplomacy and Young Idealism with “Beta Test”

Review

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Finds Its Heart in Diplomacy and Young Idealism with “Beta Test”

Review: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 Episode 2 “Beta Test” A thoughtful, character-driven second episode deepens Caleb Mir’s journey while using Betazed’s return...

January 15, 2026

AboutContactTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2026 TrekNews.net