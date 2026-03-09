Starfleet Academy Faces an Old Enemy in Season Finale “Rubicon” + 6 new images

Preview: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season Finale Episode 10 “Rubincon”

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy returns this week with the series’ first season finale “300th Night.” The installment is written by Alex Kurtzman & Kirsten Beyer from a story by Noga Landau & Gaia Violo, and is set to debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, March 12th.

Official synopsis:

When an old enemy resurfaces as an existential threat to the Federation, Nahla must outwit a vengeful foe with a personal vendetta against her — as our cadets and instructors undertake a dangerous, seemingly impossible, mission to save everyone and everything they hold dear.

L-R: Robert Picardo as The Doctor and Holly Hunter as Captain Nahla Ake in season 1, episode 10, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

Holly Hunter as Captain Nahla Ake in season 1, episode 10, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

Holly Hunter as Captain Nahla Ake in season 1, episode 10, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Tatiana Maslany as Anisha in season 1, episode 10, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

L-R: Gina Yashere as Lura Thok and Oded Fehr as Charles Vance in season 1, episode 10, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy stars Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake, captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy, the series also features Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, and Zoë Steiner. The cast is rounded out by Tig Notaro as Jett Reno and Robert Picardo reprising the Doctor, with guest appearances from Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance and Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, and recurring roles for Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

