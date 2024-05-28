New photos + a sneak peek from the Star Trek: Discovery series finale “Life, Itself”

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery 510 “Life, Itself”
Star Trek: Discovery concludes this Thursday with the series finale “Life, Itself”. Today we have a clip and some new photos from the episode, featuring Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham, Doug Jones as Saru, and Rachael Ancheril as Commander Nhan. The episode is written by Kyle Jarrow & Michelle Paradise and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi.
“Life, Itself” premieres this Thursday, May 30th on Paramount+.
You can check out the new photos below. Please be aware of some minor spoilers.
Official description:
Trapped inside a mysterious alien portal that defies familiar rules of time, space, and gravity, Captain Burnham must fight Moll – and the environment itself – in order to locate the Progenitors’ technology and secure it for the Federation. Meanwhile, Book puts himself in harm’s way to help Burnham survive and Rayner leads the U.S.S. Discovery in an epic winner-takes-all battle against Breen forces.
Photos:
Trailer:
Clip:
Star Trek: Discovery season 5 castmembers include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).
