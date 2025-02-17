Finding truth in goodbye: Carlos Baena talks grief, legacy, and directing the short film ‘Unification’

Interview with 65874 – Unification director Carlos Baena

The 30th anniversary of Star Trek: Generations, celebrated on November 19, 2024, treated fans to an unexpected gift: an emotional reunion of Captain James T. Kirk and his longtime friend, Mr. Spock. The reunion was made possible by the fine folks at OTOY, Inc., a company that is working with the Roddenberry Archive to chronicle the amazing world of Star Trek for generations to come. The short film 765874 – Unification, which we praised, is an eight-minute retrospective of Captain Kirk’s life and his exploration of mortality, brought to life by cutting-edge technology and the passion of its creative team.

Behind the camera of 765874 – Unification was Carlos Baena, the director working with OTOY, Inc. on short Star Trek productions for a few years. Before that, Carlos was an animator whose work can be seen in numerous Pixar movies. We were lucky enough to talk with Carlos about his work on Unification, including working with Sam Witwer, who plays Kirk in the film, and Lawrence Shelleck, who plays Spock; how Carlos’ approach to this emotional piece of filmmaking was inspired by his loss; and what he hopes fans feel after watching this intimate production.

If you haven’t seen Unification, we encourage you to spend eight minutes of your time watching it on YouTube.

TrekNews.net: Thanks for sitting down with us, Carlos. As we understand it, Unification was a long time in the making. When did you originally get aboard the project, and what attracted you to direct it?

Carlos: I began collaborating with OTOY and [OTOY founder] Jules Urbach as a freelance director in early 2022, focusing on short-format content for the Roddenberry Archive. I directed the first 765874 teaser short and co-directed 765874: Memory Wall. In 2023 and 2024, I directed 765874: Regeneration and 765874: Unification, respectively. I enjoyed the process because it is fairly different from my usual work in animation, especially being on a set, on location, working with actors and camera/lighting crews, etc. Additionally, exploring a well-established franchise like Star Trek, which I wasn’t previously familiar with, made the experience even more interesting.

TrekNews.net: Unification was quite well received, and we certainly had good things to say about it in our review. Are there any particular scenes or moments in the film that you are especially proud of?

Carlos: Thank you for your kind words. Every scene had its significance, and I truly enjoyed bringing all of them to life—from the garden opening before Kirk’s reveal to his interactions with Saavik and Sorak, the tunnel sequence with The Original Series-era and The Wrath of Khan-era Kirks, and the emotional final reunion. Seeing this final Kirk/Spock scene evolve from storyboards to the final edit was quite special. It wasn’t an easy project, but the entire team is deeply proud of what we created.

Scene from 765874 – Unification, with Sam Witwer as Kirk and Lawrence Selleck as Spock. Credit: OTOY, Inc.

TrekNews.net: The technical aspects of Unification fascinate us. There’s a clip circulating the internet that shows Sam Witwer effectively in costume, in real-time, as William Shatner, which is wild. What can you tell us about your experience directing such a tech-oriented project?

Carlos: Over the past three shorts, we’ve been working with OTOY’s facial technology. In Memory Wall, they ran extensive tests with Lawrence Selleck as Spock, and towards the end stages of the editorial, I incorporated one of the most convincing shots at the end of the piece. However, it was in Regeneration that I first saw the real-time potential of this technology on the actual set. We had a few facial replacement shots for Spock, which helped me get more comfortable with the process, allowing me to compare actor and character performance when working with Lawrence.

Then came Unification, which had over 30 facial replacement shots—far more than Regeneration. I had to quickly adapt, shifting my focus entirely to the character rather than the actor while still providing direction to both Sam and Lawrence. I had a portable monitor that allowed me to seamlessly switch between actor and character performances. By the end of the shoots, I got more comfortable with this process. Managing so many facial replacement shots in post-production also posed significant challenges, as we had to rapidly develop a workflow for dailies, compositing, and VFX while editorial was still underway.

TrekNews.net: Sam Witwer is a sci-fi icon, having been in Star Wars, Battlestar Galactica, and now a Star Trek production, among many other works. What was your experience like working with Sam, especially since he seems to be passionate about Star Trek and the technology used to bring Unification to life?

Carlos: Given the shooting schedule and since I had just returned from a long trip in Europe, Sam and I initially filmed a day at Huntington Gardens without first aligning on the film, characters, or overall vision. Fortunately, we later connected over Zoom, which made a significant difference. Having directed the previous 765874, I had a specific vision for Unification, so I leaned on Star Trek experts to honor its legacy while being respectful to the world and its characters.

A crucial part of that was Sam Witwer and Lawrence Selleck’s performances. They not only embodied Kirk and Spock through a great study of their personalities, body language, and mannerisms but also explored how these characters’ life experiences shaped their growth and maturity. I could feel this through their performances. Their nuanced approach was key to achieving the tone and pacing I envisioned, all while navigating the complexities of facial technology.

TrekNews.net: What do you hope people feel when they watch Unification?

Carlos: If there’s one thing I’ve come to really appreciate about Star Trek over the past three years, it’s how it balances an optimistic vision of humanity with deep, thought-provoking explorations of social and philosophical issues. With Unification, I wanted to bring some emotional weight to a goodbye between two best friends while also exploring bigger themes—self-reflection, life’s journey, mortality, connection, and what truly makes us human.

More than anything, my goal was to be honest and respectful to these characters and this world, and I hoped that sincerity would come through for audiences. Unification wasn’t just made for Star Trek fans or even for myself—it was a film for anyone who has ever had to say goodbye to someone they love, whether a best friend, a loved one, or a parent.

TrekNews.net: How much was William Shatner involved with Unification? Did you and/or Sam work with him closely to bring a de-aged version of himself to life?

Carlos: William Shatner was involved as an advisor and consultant at multiple points during production. He was genuinely curious about the early tests of the technology and saw the exciting possibilities, trusting that, in the right hands and with good intentions, it could be used in a meaningful and respectful way.

https://twitter.com/Archive_X_IO/status/1886289623057580427

TrekNews.net: There are certainly plenty of stories to tell in the same vein as Unification – revisiting classic characters using emotionally charged storytelling. Would you be interested in directing those projects? Are any such projects in the works now?

Carlos: Jules Urbach and OTOY have mentioned plans for future projects. Whether I’ll take part remains uncertain due to my current commitments, but for me, it’s always about the story. If it’s meaningful, thought-provoking, and worth telling, it’s something I’d find interesting—whether in the Star Trek universe or not.

TrekNews.net: We understand your approach to Unification was inspired by some personal grief in your life. Would you like to share more about how your personal experiences translated to the screen?

Carlos: Yes. The idea of two lifelong best friends sharing one last moment resonated with me on a deeply personal level. Some people have the opportunity to say goodbye, while others don’t. I was able to be with my father in his final moments, holding his hand as he passed. While the holding hands moment in Unification has Star Trek: The Motion Picture “feeling” scene parallels, it was also greatly influenced by my father’s final days.

Additionally, when my mother died, I was unfortunately in another country and didn’t arrive in time. So, I didn’t get that chance to be by her side in her final moments. Both experiences profoundly shaped my perspective as I worked on this film. I often imagined myself in Kirk’s position, asking what it would have meant to be there for my mother or have one more chance to spend time with her. I thought of all this, and it kept me very honest from the earliest stages of storyboarding until the end of the production. I was happy to see people resonating with the emotion and honesty of it.

TrekNews.net: Thank you so much for sharing about your experience making Unification.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Section 31, and more.

You can follow us on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram and X.