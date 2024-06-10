Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 + complete series box set arrives on Blu-ray & DVD in August

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 and complete series box set coming to Blu-ray and DVD
The final season of Star Trek: Discovery, which ended on May 30 with a terrific goodbye, will be available to own on home media on August 27, alongside a larger home media release that includes all five seasons of the groundbreaking show.
Those interested in just the four-disc season five release can snag either a Blu-ray or DVD version on August 27. This release includes the following special features:
- Audio Commentary
- Deleted Scenes
- Being Michael Burnham
- Character Development
- Gag Reel
- Star Trek: Discovery™: The Voyage of Season 5
- A Team Effort
- Discovery’s Creative Force
There will also be a limited edition Steelbook for season five, which should surely satisfy collectors.
The entire series will see a 21-disc home media release in the form of Star Trek: Discovery: The Complete Series, which will feature exclusive interviews and behind the scenes footage, although no exact details are available at this time.
You can pre-order the Complete Series Blu-ray and DVD on Amazon here. Pre-order the Blu-ray and DVD season five release here, and the limited edition Steelbook here.
Unfortunately, these releases do not appear to be available as a 4K UHD. The only recent Star Trek television show released in that premium format is Strange New Worlds season two. At least we have all the movies in 4K, in the form of Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture Collection, Star Trek: The Next Generation Motion Picture Collection, Star Trek, Star Trek: Into Darkness, and Star Trek: Beyond.
Star Trek: Discovery‘s home media releases can be purchased internationally on the following dates:
- UK – Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024
- Italy – Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024
- Benelux – Final Season: 19 August 2024
- Denmark – Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024
- Finland – Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024
- Norway – Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024
- Sweden – Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024
- Spain – Final Season & Complete Series: 22 August 2024
- Germany – Final Season: 22 August 2024, Complete Series: 10 October 2024
- France – Final Season & Complete Series: 28 August 2024
- Australia – Final Season & Complete Series: 11 December 2024
The complete Star Trek: Discovery series is now available to stream on Paramount+. Season 5 stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).
