Healing Old Wounds and New Beginnings in Starfleet Academy Episode 8 “The Life of the Stars” + 17 New Photos

Preview: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 Episode 8 “The Life of the Stars”
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy returns this week with the series’ eighth episode “The Life of the Stars.” The installment is written by Gaia Violo & Jane Maggs, and directed by Andi Armaganian, and is set to debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, February 26.
Check out a gallery of 17 new photos from the episode below.
Official synopsis:
A visiting instructor arrives at the Academy and uses an unorthodox method to help our cadets process the emotions of recent trauma. At the same time, a cadet faces an unexpected challenge that will alter the trajectory of her life forever.
Photos:
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy stars Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake, captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy, the series also features Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, and Zoë Steiner. The cast is rounded out by Tig Notaro as Jett Reno and Robert Picardo reprising the Doctor, with guest appearances from Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance and Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, and recurring roles for Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.
