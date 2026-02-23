Healing Old Wounds and New Beginnings in Starfleet Academy Episode 8 “The Life of the Stars” + 17 New Photos

Preview: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 Episode 8 “The Life of the Stars”

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy returns this week with the series’ eighth episode “The Life of the Stars.” The installment is written by Gaia Violo & Jane Maggs, and directed by Andi Armaganian, and is set to debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, February 26.

Check out a gallery of 17 new photos from the episode below.

Official synopsis:

A visiting instructor arrives at the Academy and uses an unorthodox method to help our cadets process the emotions of recent trauma. At the same time, a cadet faces an unexpected challenge that will alter the trajectory of her life forever.

Photos:

Tig Notaro as Reno in season 1, episode 8, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

L-R: Kerrice Brooks as SAM and Bella Shepard as Genesis in season 1, episode 8, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

L-R: Sandro Rosta as Caleb and Karim Diané as Jay-Den in season 1, episode 8, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

L-R: Kerrice Brooks as SAM, Bella Shepard as Genesis, Sandro Rosta as Caleb, and Karim Diané as Jay-Den in season 1, episode 8, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

L-R: George Hawkins as Daren, Zoë Steiner as Tarima, Kerrice Brooks as SAM, and Bella Shepard as Genesis in season 1, episode 8, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

L-R: Zoë Steiner as Tarima, Kerrice Brooks as SAM, and Bella Shepard as Genesis in season 1, episode 8, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

Mary Wiseman as Tilly in season 1, episode 8, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

L-R: Zoë Steiner as Tarima and Romeo Carere as Ocam in season 1, episode 8, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

Zoë Steiner as Tarima in season 1, episode 8, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Sandro Rosta as Caleb in season 1, episode 8, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

L-R: Romeo Carere as Ocam, Sandro Rosta as Caleb, and Bella Shepard as Genesis in season 1, episode 8, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

L-R: Bella Shepard as Genesis and Sandro Rosta as Caleb in season 1, episode 8, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

Bella Shepard as Genesis in season 1, episode 8, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

L-R: George Hawkins as Darem and Karim Diané as Jay-Den in season 1, episode 8, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

Karim Diané as Jay-Den in season 1, episode 8, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

Romeo Carere as Ocam in season 1, episode 8, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

L-R: George Hawkins as Darem, Karim Diané as Jay-Den, Romeo Carere as Ocam, Bella Shepard as Genesis, and Sandro Rosta as Caleb in season 1, episode 8, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy stars Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake, captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy, the series also features Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, and Zoë Steiner. The cast is rounded out by Tig Notaro as Jett Reno and Robert Picardo reprising the Doctor, with guest appearances from Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance and Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, and recurring roles for Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

