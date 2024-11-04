Jonathan Frakes, Michael Dorn reflect on TNG and Picard, discuss Katee Sackhoff’s Star Trek aspirations

Star Trek’s Jonathan Frakes and Michael Dorn appear on stage at Rhode Island Comic Con

Jonathan Frakes and Michael Dorn, who played Jonathan Riker and Worf respectively on Star Trek: The Next Generation and most recently in the third season of Star Trek: Picard appeared at Rhode Island Comic Con over the weekend. During their panel on Sunday, the duo shared some interesting behind-the-scenes tidbits from both series, recalled some of their favorite episodes, and revealed that a certain Battlestar Galactica and Star Wars actress hopes to be part of Star Trek in the future.

Early TNG memories & favorite Star Trek episodes



Anyone who’s seen members of the TNG crew on stage together at conventions or during appearances understands their special connection and amiable interactions. Frakes and Dorn appeared in high spirits as they recalled their time on the series that began in 1987, noting that the main cast originally had three separate contracts.

“We had three different contracts. We had a contract with a pilot, and if it had gone tits up, they would have fired us. Then we had a contract for the first 13 episodes, after which they could have also let us go. We used to do 26 episodes a year. Then there was a contract that if we made it through the first season, they would pick us up for four years.”

Discussing their favorite episodes, Dorn revealed that his was the fourth season standout “The Drumhead” — which Frakes directed. Alternatively, saying “Code of Honor” — generally considered on the lower end of TNG episodes — was his least favorite. When asked about his favorite Deep Space Nine episodes, Dorn specifically mentioned two — the fifth season’s “Soldiers of the Empire” and the final season’s “Once More Unto the Breach”.

Michael Dorn and Jonathan Frakes on stage at Rhode Island Comic Con | Credit: TrekNews.net

Katee Sackhoff’s interest in Star Trek



The panel’s focus switched gears when the moderator asked about actress Katee Sackhoff and her interest in Star Trek. Frakes smiled, discussing his recent appearance on Sackhoff’s podcast and her reason for inviting him on, saying:

“She could not have been more clear that that was the intention of having to invite me to be with her. She wanted to know if I could help her get onto a Star Trek show.”

Appearing in Ronald D. Moore‘s reimagined Battlestar Galactica series as Kara “Starbuck” Thrace, and recently in the Star Wars Disney+ series The Mandalorian as Bo-Katan Kryze, Sackhoff hopes to complete the sci-fi/fantasy trifecta by appearing in a Star Trek series or film.

Jonathan Frakes on stage at Rhode Island Comic Con | Credit: TrekNews.net

Returning to the bridge



Frakes and Dorn went on to talk about returning to their TNG characters and reuniting with their former castmates in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. Frakes discussed his emotional reaction to walking back onto the bridge of the Enterprise-D, citing the work of the crew who painstakingly recreated every aspect of it, saying:

“Dave Blass and Liz Kloczkowski and others had had gone to the trouble of making sure the carpet was exactly the same, the angle of the, horseshoe where work works is the same, the texture of the chairs. So when the doors open on the turbo lift, the characters were very emotional, and the actors were equally emotional because we had gone on and it had been rebuilt on the separate [sound] stage where nobody had seen it.”

Alternatively, Dorn didn’t have the same reaction when he walked back onto the bridge— at least not initially, citing an early screening of the episode as when it finally hit him.

“Yes and no. When we did that scene, I didn’t feel that — I really didn’t. But when we had the screening, I saw it then. The thing is, I remember seeing that bridge for the first time. I remember it had an effect on me, seeing it in 1987 — because it was nothing like we had seen before. It was like a living room. It was pleasant and real easy. It just had a feeling. And when I saw it [again] on the screen, that’s when I got emotional.”

Michael Dorn on stage at Rhode Island Comic Con | Credit: TrekNews.net

Starfleet Academy & more

The conversation transitioned to the upcoming Paramount+ series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, created by Gaia Violo. Expected to premiere sometime in 2025, the new show is set in the 32nd century and follows the first new class of Starfleet cadets in over a century as they train to become officers. When asked if he’ll appear in the series as a descendant of Worf, Dorn said that while he wouldn’t mind putting on the Klingon makeup and prosthetics again, he gave a straightforward “no” to being involved in the series.

Frakes revealed that he’s set to direct an episode for the show’s second season early next year, saying:

“I’m going to go up [to Pinewood Studios in Toronto, where the series is being filmed] to do an episode in January. I’m looking forward to it.”

As in past appearances, both actors reminisce fondly about their time with Star Trek. While it wasn’t discussed during the panel, fans are still clamoring for members of the TNG cast, along with Jeri Ryan, to reunite and continue the story from the end of Star Trek: Picard season 3 with the rumored Star Trek: Legacy series.

All seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation and all three seasons of Star Trek: Picard are available on Blu-ray and DVD.

