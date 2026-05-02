Nacelle’s Deep-Cut Star Trek Figures Finally Give the Spotlight to the Forgotten

A bold, collector-first line that ditches the usual bridge crew in favor of deep-cut characters, pairing meticulous detail and clever accessories with a true appreciation for Star Trek’s overlooked history.

When it comes to Star Trek merchandise, we are accustomed to seeing the same rotation of captains and first officers. That is exactly why Nacelle Company’s 1:10 scale line feels like a breath of fresh air.

These figures are collectibles, sure. But more importantly, they are a love letter to the peripheral history of the franchise. We could tell in our interview last year with Nacelle Company CEO Brian Volk-Weiss that he is truly passionate about the franchise, and that passion is imbued in his company’s creations. By focusing on characters like Tuvix, Valkris, and Captain Jellico, Nacelle is unabashedly mining the “deep cuts” of the series. For fans who have spent years waiting for a high-quality figure of someone like Weyoun or Peter Preston, these are essential purchases.

So what’s included in wave one?

FIG.001: Captain Edward Jellico (The Next Generation)

Capt. Jellico (Credit: Nacelle Toys)

Accessories: 8 interchangeable hands, Phaser, PADD, Book, “Kids’ finger paintings” (a nod to the artwork in his office), and the iconic Picard fishbowl wall accessory.



FIG.002: Captain Rachel Garrett (The Next Generation)

Capt. Rachel Garrett

Accessories: 2 interchangeable heads, 8 interchangeable hands, Phaser, 23rd Century Communicator, and a PADD featuring a tactical display of the Narendra III battle.



FIG.003: Tuvix (Voyager)

Tuvix (Credit: Nacelle Toys)

Accessories: 2 interchangeable heads, 8 interchangeable hands, Phaser, Communicator, the Orchid in a glass jar, and the octagonal carrying case Neelix carried at the start of the episode.



FIG.004: Captain Hikaru Sulu (The Undiscovered Country)

Capt. Hikaru Sulu (Credit: Nacelle Toys)

Accessories: 6+ interchangeable hands, Coffee Cup and Saucer, Star Trek VI Phaser, Star Trek II Phaser, Star Trek VI Communicator, Star Trek II Communicator, and a chest device to display his jacket open or closed.



FIG.005: Valkris (The Search for Spock)

Valkris (Credit: Nacelle Toys)

Accessories: 8 interchangeable hands, Genesis Data Tape, Genesis Device, Bat’leth, Disruptor, and Communicator.



FIG.006: Mirror Universe Jonathan Archer (Enterprise)

Mirror Jonathan Archer (Credit: Nacelle Toys)

Accessories: 8 interchangeable hands, Terran Dagger, Enterprise Phaser and Tricorder, Mirror-universe Phaser and Tricorder, a bottle of green liquid with two filled glasses, and a champagne glass with a liquid-pour attachment.



FIG.007: Weyoun (Deep Space Nine)

Weyoun (Credit: Nacelle Toys)

Accessories: 2 interchangeable heads, 8 interchangeable hands, Headband with eye piece, 3 bottles of Ketracel White with a storage box, and chopsticks with a slice of pepperoni pizza.



FIG.008: Peter Preston (The Wrath of Khan)

Peter Preston (Credit: Nacelle Toys)

Accessories: 2 interchangeable heads, 6 interchangeable hands, Oxygen mask (connects to the suit), Phaser with holster, Star Trek II Communicator, and various engineering tools.

Why do we think these action figures are a great fit for the Star Trek collector in your life?

Curated Character Selection

This isn’t your standard “bridge crew” lineup. Featuring characters like Mirror Jonathan Archer and Rachel Garrett shows that Nacelle understands the fandom’s desire for characters that have been historically ignored by major toy lines.

Nacelle Toys Star Trek figures, wave 1

Display-Ready Packaging

The packaging design is sleek, uniform, and shelf-friendly. The “FIG.00X” numbering system creates a visual synergy when displayed together, making them look like a cohesive library of Star Trek history rather than a loose collection of random toys. We also appreciate the accessories for each figure, which really drive home the niche understanding Nacelle has for Star Trek.

Scale and Consistency

At 1:10 scale, they are perfectly sized for a collector’s shelf. They occupy enough space to be impactful without demanding an entire display case, and the window-box presentation allows for beautiful, unobstructed viewing of the accessories included with each figure.

The “Collector’s First” Approach

Because these are premium-tier, collector-focused figures, the paint applications and details visible through the packaging — even without opening them — suggest a high level of care. We don’t feel these are just toys; they are curated pieces of Star Trek media history.

If you are a fan who prizes the obscure corners of the Trek universe, this line is arguably one of the most exciting developments in modern merchandise. There’s really nothing to critique here. Nacelle has managed to turn secondary characters into primary display pieces, and we are looking forward to seeing how the rest of the series fills out the Star Trek universe.

As a collection, the wave one figures retail from Nacelle’s website for $225. The website notes that due to demand, there may be a wait time between ordering and delivery. Individual figures go for $28.99.

Nacelle’s upcoming second wave of action figures are currently up for pre-order, and features:

Captain James T. Kirk from Star Trek: Generations

Captain Kathryn Janeway from Voyager’s “Year of Hell” storyline

Worf and Geordi La Forge in their Star Trek: Generations sailor uniforms.

T’Pol in her Delphic Expanse Edition look

Lieutenant Valeris from Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Dr. Carol Marcus from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Romulan Commander from “Balance of Terror”

Ensign Nog from “Favor the Bold”

Commander Bem from Star Trek: The Animated Series

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