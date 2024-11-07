Gates McFadden talks beverly Crusher’s legacy, Star Trek: Prodigy & upcoming guests on her podcast “InvestiGates”

Gates McFadden sits down with TrekNews.net to discuss Star Trek guests joining her for the third season of her podcast “InvestiGates”

Gates McFadden — Beverly Crusher in Star Trek: The Next Generation and recently in Star Trek: Picard, and animated form in Star Trek: Prodigy — is continuing her series of interviews with Star Trek-related actors and actresses in the third season of her podcast, InvestiGates: Who Do You Think You Are?

The new season, which is available starting November 12 wherever you get your podcasts, sees McFadden sit down with the likes of Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, and David Ajala from Star Trek: Discovery, along with Michelle Hurd and Todd Stashwick from Star Trek: Picard. Completing the roster this season are Jess Bush and Ethan Peck from Strange New Worlds, and Connor Trinneer from Star Trek: Enterprise.

“I believe these [Star Trek] casts are so well chosen… I think it’s a tribute to them to mix it up and not just do one deep dive [into a particular Star Trek show].”



– McFadden on why she wants to interview casts from multiple Star Trek series.

Gates joined TrekNews.net to chat about her new season and discussed what she gets out of talking with all these Star Trek alums, what she hopes viewers find fascinating about these interesting people, and her thoughts on the state of the ever-growing Star Trek franchise.

Previous seasons of InvestiGates include the likes of William Shatner, Kate Mulgrew, LeVar Burton, Jonathan Frakes, Nana Visitor, Michael Dorn, and many more.

