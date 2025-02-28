Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Khan coming in 2025, ‘Lost’ actor Naveen Andrews in title role

Published

Star Trek: Khan coming in 2025, 'Lost' actor Naveen Andrews in title role
Image credit: ABC

Star Trek: Khan is slated to premiere later this year

Star Trek: Khan, the scripted audio series first announced in 2022, is coming this year as Paramount announces Lost actor Naveen Andrews as the title role.

Joining Andrews as Marla McGivers, the Enterprise crew member who joined Khan and his crew at the end of the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “Space Seed,” is Wrenn Schmidt — known for For All Mankind.

“How did Khan go from a beneficent tyrant and superhuman visionary with a new world at his fingertips to the monster we think we know so well? Recently unearthed, the rest of Khan’s story will finally be told in Star Trek: Khan,” says Paramount’s formal announcement.

Additional cast will be announced at a later date. This series will be available to stream on all major podcast platforms.

Khan Noonien Singh is one of the most famous Star Trek villains, played by Ricardo Montalban in both the aforementioned TOS episode in 1967, and then again in 1982 for Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

Star Trek vets Kirsten Beyer and David Mack serve as writers on the audio series. Star Trek: Khan is produced by CBS’ Eye Podcast Productions Inc.; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, Kirsten Beyer, Molly Barton, Fred Greenhalgh, Trevor Roth and Rod Roddenberry. The supervising producer is Robyn Johnson and the audio series was directed by Fred Greenhalgh. Realm serves as the production studio for the series.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Khan, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Section 31, and more.

You can follow us on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram and X.

In this article:,
Written By

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Dango

    March 1, 2025 at 10:48 am

    Star Trek has become such a sad husk.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

X

More



Trek Geeks Podcast

Shop LLAP

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Section 31 Review: Boldly Going Nowhere Star Trek: Section 31 Review: Boldly Going Nowhere

Movies

Star Trek: Section 31 Review: The franchise’s first Paramount+ film that’s boldly going… nowhere

Review: Star Trek: Section 31 Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh returns to her iconic Mirror Universe character in Section 31, a movie that, in our...

January 23, 2025
Star Trek: Lower Decks The Final Season & Complete Series arrives on Blu-ray and DVD in March Star Trek: Lower Decks The Final Season & Complete Series arrives on Blu-ray and DVD in March

News

Star Trek: Lower Decks The Final Season & Complete Series arrives on Blu-ray and DVD in March

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 and a complete series Steelbook box set coming to home media this spring With the Star Trek: Lower...

January 8, 2025
Master Replicas announces a new line of Star Trek Action action figures, launching this summer Master Replicas announces a new line of Star Trek Action action figures, launching this summer

News

Master Replicas announces a new line of Star Trek action figures, launching this summer

A new line of Star Trek action figures is slated this summer from Master Replicas Master Replicas has announced a massive new program to...

February 12, 2025
The Nacelle Company's first wave of Star Trek figures now available for pre-order The Nacelle Company's first wave of Star Trek figures now available for pre-order

Fandom

First wave of Nacelle Company’s Star Trek figures available for pre-order + details on wave 2

The first group of The Nacelle Company’s figures are up for pre-order After announcing their first batch of Star Trek figures in October 2024,...

2 days ago

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2025 TrekNews.net