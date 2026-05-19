Star Trek Enters the Webcomic Era with Stargazers and Recollection

Paramount partners with WEBTOON to launch Stargazers and Recollection, two 40-episode series introducing new canon stories in a mobile-first format.



Paramount and WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. have partnered to launch two original, standalone webcomic series that expands the Star Trek universe into the vertical-scroll format.

The collaboration begins with Stargazers, which launched on May 17, 2026, and Recollection, scheduled to debut later this summer. Both 40-episode series will feature all-new canon adventures building on the legacies of Deep Space Nine, The Next Generation, and Voyager.

“We’re introducing Star Trek on a new platform with WEBTOON, creating a uniquely immersive experience for our audiences,” said Amy Jarashow, Head of Global Publishing at Paramount. “It’s an exciting evolution for the franchise, and a powerful way to connect with both devoted fans and a new demographic.”

The two series feature artwork by Kisai Entertainment.

Stargazers key art | Credit: CBS Studios/Webtoon

Written by Jarrett Melendez (Chef’s Kiss), Stargazers is a young-adult romance set on Deep Space 9 during the post-Dominion War recovery era.

The story follows Leon, an optimistic young man resisting a defined career path, and Syrrik, his childhood friend who is facing intense pressure to join Starfleet Academy. After a falling out, the two are drawn back together, navigating a complicated romance while simultaneously becoming entangled in a station-wide animal smuggling conspiracy.

The series launched with three free episodes and five “Fast Pass” episodes. We took a look at the first two episodes and appreciated the vertical-scroll format, which makes it easy to consume the story on your phone. Our one critique is that it seems like the episodes end suddenly and without rhyme or reason, as if the story was cut up arbitrarily into various chapters.

You can start to read Stargazers online now.

Recollection key art | Credit: CBS Studios/Webtoon

Recollection, meanwhile, is written by New York Times bestselling author Sam Maggs (Critical Role, Star Wars) and features a mystery inspired by The Next Generation and Voyager.

The series begins with seven passengers awakening on a Federation starship with complete amnesia. The crew must rely on a suspicious holopilot named JAID and a mysterious Vulcan contact to unlock fragments of their memories.

WEBTOON boasts approximately 145 million monthly active users globally. The company has previously partnered with major entertainment brands including Warner Bros. Animation and DC to adapt traditional intellectual property for digital comic audiences.

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