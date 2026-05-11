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Rebuilding the Enterprise-D: New Star Trek: Picard Book Reveals the Story Behind the Iconic Bridge Revival

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Rebuilding the Enterprise-D: New Star Trek: Picard Book Reveals the Story Behind the Iconic Bridge Revival
Credit: Master Replicas/Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard – Rebuilding the Bridge coming in September

Many fans can agree that one of the most memorable moments in recent Star Trek history was when the Enterprise-D returned to our screens, along with a marvelously faithful recreation of the bridge. The journey of bringing that set to screen in Star Trek: Picard will be chronicled in Star Trek: Picard – Rebuilding the Bridge, set to release in September courtesy of Master Replicas.

Written by art director Liza Kloczkowski, the book promises to be the definitive chronicle of how one of the most iconic sets in television history was brought back to life for a new generation. From original concept art and long-buried blueprints to detailed breakdowns of materials, lighting techniques, and set layout, Rebuilding the Bridge pulls back the curtain on a process that required both technical precision and deep reverence for the source material.

“Art director Liz Kloczkowski was tasked with bringing this iconic set back to life. Now she has written the ultimate insider account, revealing how the art department unearthed every piece of information they could find and, working with an army of skilled crafts people and Star Trek legends.”

– Official description of Rebuilding the Bridge.

Credit: Master Replicas
Credit: Master Replicas
Credit: Master Replicas
Credit: Master Replicas

The book also features contributions from key figures behind Picard’s third season, including a foreword by showrunner Terry Matalas and production designer Dave Blass, both of whom played instrumental roles in championing the Enterprise-D’s return. An afterword by Herman Zimmerman, the original production designer for The Next Generation, adds a fitting full-circle perspective—bridging the gap between the set’s original creation and its modern resurrection.

For fans who were moved by the Enterprise-D’s return, Rebuilding the Bridge looks to be more than just a making-of book. It’s a celebration of legacy, craftsmanship, and the enduring power of Star Trek’s most beloved iconography.

Star Trek: Picard – Rebuilding the Bridge is priced at $49.99 and can be preordered now at Master Replicas

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

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Kyle has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies.

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