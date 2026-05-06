The Autobiography of Benjamin Sisko Explores the Life, Legacy, and Lasting Impact of DS9’s Iconic Captain

Review: The Autobiography of Benjamin Sisko

Benjamin Sisko, the legendary captain of Deep Space Nine played by Avery Brooks, has enjoyed a bit of a resurgence in recent Trek. Sisko’s life and subsequent disappearance proved to be a major influence for one of Starfleet Academy’s characters, and fans were treated to a whopper of a DS9 tribute when they least expected it. The most recent novel to come out of the franchise, the exceptional To Defy Fate, also touches on Sisko’s life and the profound effect it had on the galaxy.

No surprise, then, that we were in the mood to delve into Sisko’s life with The Autobiography of Benjamin Sisko, published first in 2023 in hardcover and then more recently in paperback.

The book begins with Ben Sisko’s son, Jake, explaining how this autobiography came to be. A year after Sisko’s disappearance into the Celestial Temple, he sends a message to Jake that is basically this autobiography, which Jake adapts into something the public can read. Like other books in this series of autobiographies, we appreciate how authors — in this case, Derek Tyler Attico — can have fun with publishing something that claims to exist in the Star Trek universe.

The book is almost entirely in the first person, with Sisko recounting major or influential moments in his life. Most of the book involves parts of Sisko’s life we never saw on screen, or parts he merely mentioned in the show. Most of the time, he is narrating his life for the benefit of his son, as lessons the young Ben learned along the way will undoubtedly prove helpful for Jake. There are short passages, though, when we get a glimpse into the non-linear existence Ben is experiencing in the Celestial Temple — these passages are intriguing breaks from the main narrative Ben is producing for his son.

Cover art for “The Autobiography of Benjamin Sisko” | Credit: Titan Books

We enjoyed reading about a variety of events from Ben’s life, including:

Losing his grandfather and grandmother, which happened arguably because of the low-tech way the Siskos lived their lives.

A major medical incident in young Ben’s life, where he is bedridden for months while under the care of a familiar Starfleet doctor.

Falling in love with Tryla Scott, who we later see in the TNG episode “Conspiracy.”

Meeting people at Starfleet Academy, such as Calvin Hudson (seen later in DS9’s “The Maquis) and a familiar face from The Next Generation.

Being stationed at Starbase 137, an infamous outpost that saw Ben and other officers tested by building a sailing ship — ultimately christened Defiant — under extreme circumstances.

Ben’s posting on the Okinawa during the Tzenkethi war, which saw the man promoted thanks to extreme bravery and quick thinking.

Being assigned to the Saratoga and getting to know the bridge crew before the Battle of Wolf 359.

Ben’s grief after Wolf 359 and how he brought his experience with the Borg to the design table as he and other Starfleet officers, such as Elizabeth Shelby and Leah Brahms, tried to build the Defiant-class vessel.

This book accomplishes its goal of giving readers a more thorough understanding of Benjamin Sisko. Knowing Ben’s history with Calvin Hudson, for example, gives more nuanced meaning when Hudson betrays the Federation in “The Maquis.” Likewise, knowing the struggles Ben faced during those three years designing the Defiant-class after Wolf 359 make the arrival of that ship in “The Search” more compelling and rewarding.

In true franchise fashion, the inclusion of cameos from familiar figures across different Star Trek series serves to flesh out the intricate tapestry of Star Trek’s expansive universe. And speaking of cameos, the afterward is written by a surprising contributor, and proves just as chill-inducing as the episode from which we know this person.

Importantly, the book’s existence is validated by Derek Tyler Attico’s keen attention to replicating Ben Sisko’s emotional and authoritative voice. You can easily read this book in Avery Brooks’ sonorous voice and have it feel natural — which is especially important for times when Ben is addressing Jake directly about parenting lessons or learning opportunities the father wants to impart. In this way, The Autobiography of Benjamin Sisko highlights the father-son dynamic between Ben and Jake that separated DS9 from its contemporaries, and fleshes out that relationship even more.

Definitely pick up The Autobiography of Benjamin Sisko if you want to immerse yourself more in the life and times of one of Star Trek’s greatest captains; it’s a great celebration of a corner of the world Star Trek has built over the last 60 years.

Check outThe Autobiography of Benjamin Sisko on Amazon.

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