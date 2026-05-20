“Star Trek: Warp” Brings 60 Years of Trek to a New Free-to-Play Card Battleground

Launching later this year, the game offers strategic lane combat, progression systems, and a massive roster pulled from across the franchise.

Monumental, LLC today officially unveiled Star Trek: Warp, an upcoming free-to-play digital collectible card game (CCG) spanning the franchise’s 60-year history. The title is available to wishlist on Steam today, with a global release slated for later this year to coincide with Star Trek’s 60th anniversary.

Star Trek: Warp introduces a dynamic seven-lane battlefield, and tactical positioning across these lanes will be critical for both offensive and defensive maneuvers, according to the developers.

The game also features a unique Warp mechanic, which automatically scales card draws as a match progresses. This comeback mechanic is designed to give players on the brink of defeat a fighting chance to turn the tide. Deck construction and overall playstyles will be heavily dictated by the powerful starships players choose to deploy.

“It’s an honor to bring something new to one of the most cherished science fiction franchises in the world, and to honor its characters, starships, and iconic worlds,” said Monty Kerr, CEO of Monumental. “Our team is incredibly excited to finally share the experience we’ve crafted for franchise fans and CCG enthusiasts.”

Key features detailed by Monumental include:

Iconic Roster: Players can collect and deploy hundreds of fan-favorite characters, including James T. Kirk, Spock, Jean-Luc Picard, Data, Seven of Nine, Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy, and Garak.

Players can collect and deploy hundreds of fan-favorite characters, including James T. Kirk, Spock, Jean-Luc Picard, Data, Seven of Nine, Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy, and Garak. Progression Loop: Players compete in matches to earn rewards, expand their collections, unlock new starships, and acquire credits to open card packs or purchase account personalization items.

Players compete in matches to earn rewards, expand their collections, unlock new starships, and acquire credits to open card packs or purchase account personalization items. Brawl Mode (PvE): A casual, untimed game mode against AI opponents designed for learning mechanics, testing deck synergy, and low-pressure play.

A casual, untimed game mode against AI opponents designed for learning mechanics, testing deck synergy, and low-pressure play. Ranked Battles (PvP): Real-time, skill-matched competitive multiplayer that drives seasonal progression.

Monumental says that additional news, including details regarding Early Access, will be shared during Steam Next Fest, which runs from June 15–22, 2026.

Players can head over to the official Steam store page now to add the game to their wishlist and view some additional screenshots.

Monumental, LLC previously published Boundless, a sandbox MMO that holds a Mostly Positive rating on Steam, and Mythgard, a cyberpunk CCG that holds a Very Positive rating.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

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