Explosive new trailer for Star Trek: Section 31 streaming movie

Explosive new trailer for Star Trek: Section 31 streaming movie
Credit: Paramount+

The official Star Trek: Section 31 trailer is here

During their presentation at CCXP in São Paolo, Brazil, Paramount+ released the official trailer for the upcoming Star Trek: Section 31 streaming film, which stars Michelle Yeoh.

The action-filled trailer sees Yeoh reprise her role of Emperor Philippa Georgiou, last seen on Star Trek: Discovery, as she joins the secret division of Starfleet. We also get a look at some of the newcomers to the Star Trek franchise — which include cast members Sam Richardson as Quasi, Robert Kazinsky as Zeph, Humberly González as Melle, Omari Hardwick as Alok, Sven Ruygrok as Fuzz, Kacey Rohl as Rachel, and Miku Martineau as a young Georgiou.

Official Trailer:

Poster art:

In addition to the new trailer, Paramount+ also revealed some new poster art for the movie, featuring Yeoh.

Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou in Star Trek: Section 31
Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou in Star Trek: Section 31 | Credit: Paramount+

Teaser Trailer:

Paramount+ revealed the teaser trailer for the series back in July during San Diego Comic-Con.

Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, with a screenplay by Craig Sweeny and story by Bo Yeon Kim and Erika LippoldtStar Trek: Section 31 is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman and will premiere on Friday, January 24th on Paramount+.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

