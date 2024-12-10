Explosive new trailer for Star Trek: Section 31 streaming movie

The official Star Trek: Section 31 trailer is here
During their presentation at CCXP in São Paolo, Brazil, Paramount+ released the official trailer for the upcoming Star Trek: Section 31 streaming film, which stars Michelle Yeoh.
The action-filled trailer sees Yeoh reprise her role of Emperor Philippa Georgiou, last seen on Star Trek: Discovery, as she joins the secret division of Starfleet. We also get a look at some of the newcomers to the Star Trek franchise — which include cast members Sam Richardson as Quasi, Robert Kazinsky as Zeph, Humberly González as Melle, Omari Hardwick as Alok, Sven Ruygrok as Fuzz, Kacey Rohl as Rachel, and Miku Martineau as a young Georgiou.
Official Trailer:
Poster art:
In addition to the new trailer, Paramount+ also revealed some new poster art for the movie, featuring Yeoh.
Teaser Trailer:
Paramount+ revealed the teaser trailer for the series back in July during San Diego Comic-Con.
Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, with a screenplay by Craig Sweeny and story by Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt, Star Trek: Section 31 is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman and will premiere on Friday, January 24th on Paramount+.
