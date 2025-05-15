Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 set for two-episode premiere in July

Published

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 set for two-episode premiere in July
Credit: Paramount+

Strange New Worlds Season 3 locked in for July premiere + new poster art revealed

The third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ with a double-episode on Thursday, July 17, 2025. New episodes of the series will drop every Thursday until September 11.

The season will begin with the conclusion to the cliffhanger from season two, which saw Captain Pike navigating a deadly Gorn threat. Elsewhere in the season, “new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve,” according to the official release date announcement.

“An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, Season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek,” says the announcement.

Season 3 Poster

In addition to the premiere date, Paramount+ has also released a teaser poster for the series’ upcoming season.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 key art
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 key art | Credit: Paramount+

If you need a Strange New Worlds fix before July, check out the recently released book Toward the Night, which sees the Enterprise crew confront not only a Klingon threat, but a harrowing time travel mystery.

New Season 3 Teaser

Filming for a fourth season began in March 2025.

The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, with special guest star Paul Wesley.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram and X.

In this article:
Written By

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

X

More



Trek Geeks Podcast

Shop LLAP

Trending Articles

"Toward the Night" Review: When the past and future collide in a new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds adventure "Toward the Night" Review: When the past and future collide in a new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds adventure

Books

The past and future collide in a new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds adventure “Toward the Night”

Review: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Toward the Night Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Toward the Night sees Captain Pike and his crew...

6 days ago
star trek strange new worlds season 3 teaser trailer star trek strange new worlds season 3 teaser trailer

News

Strange New Worlds gets nostalgic with its first Season 3 trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Teaser Trailer With the third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds expected to premiere by the...

April 3, 2025
Second Wave of Nacelle Company's Star Trek Action Figures Revealed Second Wave of Nacelle Company's Star Trek Action Figures Revealed

Fandom

Second Wave of Nacelle Company’s Star Trek Action Figures Revealed

The Nacelle Company has revealed wave 2 of their new Star Trek action figure line The Nacelle Company has announced their second wave of...

April 2, 2025

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2025 TrekNews.net