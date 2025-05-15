Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 set for two-episode premiere in July

Strange New Worlds Season 3 locked in for July premiere + new poster art revealed

The third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ with a double-episode on Thursday, July 17, 2025. New episodes of the series will drop every Thursday until September 11.

The season will begin with the conclusion to the cliffhanger from season two, which saw Captain Pike navigating a deadly Gorn threat. Elsewhere in the season, “new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve,” according to the official release date announcement.

“An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, Season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek,” says the announcement.

Season 3 Poster

In addition to the premiere date, Paramount+ has also released a teaser poster for the series’ upcoming season.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 key art | Credit: Paramount+

If you need a Strange New Worlds fix before July, check out the recently released book Toward the Night, which sees the Enterprise crew confront not only a Klingon threat, but a harrowing time travel mystery.

New Season 3 Teaser

Filming for a fourth season began in March 2025.

The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, with special guest star Paul Wesley.

