Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to end with abbreviated fifth season

Published

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to end with abbreviated fifth season
Photo credit: Paramount+

Strange New Worlds set to end after season 5

Just a few weeks ahead its season three premiere, Paramount+ has announced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will conclude with a six-episode fifth season. 

Strange New Worlds, generally well-received by fans and critics, has made a name for itself for its genre-crossing storylines, excellent performances from its main cast, and paving the way into The Original Series era of Star Trek

“From the very beginning, Strange New Worlds set out to honor what Star Trek has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope and the belief that a better future is possible,” said a statement issued by executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and Alex Kurtzman. “We’re deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who’ve boldly joined us on this journey — thank you. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over.”

After the news broke, series lead Anson Mount took to social media to express his gratitude for the opportunity to play Captain Pike.

The third season of Strange New Worlds, which will have 10 episodes, as per usual, premieres with two episodes on July 17. Season four is already in production, and season five is set to begin production later this year.

The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano, Carol Kane, and Paul Wesley.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram and X.

In this article:
Written By

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. James L. Greenlee

    June 13, 2025 at 4:50 am

    I’m an easy-to-please Trek fan. I’ve watched since DS9 (when online communication was brand new), “fans” complaining and outright hating on each new iteration. But I’ve loved something about them all. But Strange New Worlds has been one of the best spinoffs since DS9. It seems odd to me to announce a final season in the middle of the show’s run. It doesn’t seem like a smart marketing move. And why build in an end-point so early? Paramount’s handling of Trek properties can be frustrating and baffling.

    Reply

  2. Shane

    June 14, 2025 at 10:22 am

    I can’t agree more. They seem to be looking at it from an accounting perspective. How can you tell what fans want, will be willing to watch or if they want more. This constant early mothballing of good series (see Enterprise) and characters along with what they laughingly call a “Season” (Agents of Shield was 22 episodes per) is infuriating.

    Reply

  3. Mike R.

    June 14, 2025 at 1:37 pm

    I’m actually fine with this. As someone who grew up on TOS, I want to see the fulfillment of Pike’s character arc, see how he gets to and survives his accident, and find out how Kirk becomes the new Captain of The Enterprise.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

X

More



Trek Geeks Podcast

Shop LLAP

Trending Articles

"Toward the Night" Review: When the past and future collide in a new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds adventure "Toward the Night" Review: When the past and future collide in a new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds adventure

Books

The past and future collide in a new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds adventure “Toward the Night”

Review: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Toward the Night Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Toward the Night sees Captain Pike and his crew...

May 14, 2025
Rediscovering 'Star Trek: The New Frontier' — A Heroic Literary Journey from the Late, Great Peter David Rediscovering 'Star Trek: The New Frontier' — A Heroic Literary Journey from the Late, Great Peter David

Books

Rediscovering ‘Star Trek: The New Frontier’ — A Heroic Literary Journey from the Late, Great Peter David

Looking back at Peter David’s Star Trek: The New Frontier book series The news hit me hard this past week, as it did countless...

May 26, 2025
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 set for two-episode premiere in July Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 set for two-episode premiere in July

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 set for two-episode premiere in July

Strange New Worlds Season 3 locked in for July premiere + new poster art revealed The third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds...

May 15, 2025

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds team-up posters tease the adventures to come in Season 3

5 new Strange New Worlds posters Paramount+ has released five new posters to promote the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds....

June 6, 2025

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2025 TrekNews.net