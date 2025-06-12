Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to end with abbreviated fifth season

Strange New Worlds set to end after season 5
Just a few weeks ahead its season three premiere, Paramount+ has announced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will conclude with a six-episode fifth season.
Strange New Worlds, generally well-received by fans and critics, has made a name for itself for its genre-crossing storylines, excellent performances from its main cast, and paving the way into The Original Series era of Star Trek.
“From the very beginning, Strange New Worlds set out to honor what Star Trek has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope and the belief that a better future is possible,” said a statement issued by executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and Alex Kurtzman. “We’re deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who’ve boldly joined us on this journey — thank you. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over.”
After the news broke, series lead Anson Mount took to social media to express his gratitude for the opportunity to play Captain Pike.
The third season of Strange New Worlds, which will have 10 episodes, as per usual, premieres with two episodes on July 17. Season four is already in production, and season five is set to begin production later this year.
The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano, Carol Kane, and Paul Wesley.
James L. Greenlee
June 13, 2025 at 4:50 am
I’m an easy-to-please Trek fan. I’ve watched since DS9 (when online communication was brand new), “fans” complaining and outright hating on each new iteration. But I’ve loved something about them all. But Strange New Worlds has been one of the best spinoffs since DS9. It seems odd to me to announce a final season in the middle of the show’s run. It doesn’t seem like a smart marketing move. And why build in an end-point so early? Paramount’s handling of Trek properties can be frustrating and baffling.
Shane
June 14, 2025 at 10:22 am
I can’t agree more. They seem to be looking at it from an accounting perspective. How can you tell what fans want, will be willing to watch or if they want more. This constant early mothballing of good series (see Enterprise) and characters along with what they laughingly call a “Season” (Agents of Shield was 22 episodes per) is infuriating.
Mike R.
June 14, 2025 at 1:37 pm
I’m actually fine with this. As someone who grew up on TOS, I want to see the fulfillment of Pike’s character arc, see how he gets to and survives his accident, and find out how Kirk becomes the new Captain of The Enterprise.