Strange New Worlds 303 preview with new images from “Shuttle to Kenfori”

First look: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 3 “Shuttle to Kenfori”

Following up on last week’s two-episode premiere, the third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this Thursday, July 24th with “Shuttle to Kenfori“. Check out a preview of the episode, along with some brand new photos below.

The episode is written by Onitra Johnson & Bill Wolkoff, and directed by Dan Liu.

New photos:

Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 3 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

L to R Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. MBenga and Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 3 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

L to R Melanie Scrofano as Batel and Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 3 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

Jess Bush as Chapel in season 3 , Episode 3 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. MBenga in season 3 , Episode 3 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 3 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

Previously revealed:

Season 3 trailer:

New episodes stream Thursdays on Paramount+.

