Strange New Worlds 303 preview with new images from “Shuttle to Kenfori”

First look: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 3 “Shuttle to Kenfori”
Following up on last week’s two-episode premiere, the third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this Thursday, July 24th with “Shuttle to Kenfori“. Check out a preview of the episode, along with some brand new photos below.
The episode is written by Onitra Johnson & Bill Wolkoff, and directed by Dan Liu.
