Strange New Worlds 303 preview with new images from “Shuttle to Kenfori”

Published

Strange New Worlds 301 "Shuttle to Kenfori" Preview
Photo credit: Paramount+

First look: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 3 “Shuttle to Kenfori”

Following up on last week’s two-episode premiere, the third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns this Thursday, July 24th with “Shuttle to Kenfori“. Check out a preview of the episode, along with some brand new photos below.

The episode is written by Onitra Johnson & Bill Wolkoff, and directed by Dan Liu.

New photos:

Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 3 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. MBenga and Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 3 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Melanie Scrofano as Batel and Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 3 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Jess Bush as Chapel in season 3 , Episode 3 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. MBenga in season 3 , Episode 3 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 3 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

Previously revealed:

L to R Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. MBenga and Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 3 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

Season 3 trailer:

New episodes stream Thursdays on Paramount+.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram and X.

