Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Starfleet Academy Makes Its First Impression at Star-Studded NYC Premiere

Published

Starfleet Academy Makes Its First Impression at Star-Studded NYC Premiere

Cast, crew, and longtime Star Trek favorites celebrate the franchise’s next generation ahead of the series’ January 15 Paramount+ debut.

On January 6, Paramount rolled out the blue carpet at the American Museum of Natural History to celebrate the upcoming Star Trek series, Starfleet Academy. Cast, crew, and celebrity friends of the franchise were in attendance, and we were on hand to speak with those involved about what makes Starfleet Academy a standout addition to the Star Trek universe.

Check out our time on the carpet as we chatted with the cast and creative team behind Starfleet Academy, along with other familiar Star Trek faces who came out to support the show. They shared insights on what the series brings to a franchise approaching its 60th anniversary, and how its younger ensemble is poised to inspire the next generation of Star Trek fans.



Following the red carpet, attendees were treated to a screening of the premiere episode—set to debut on Paramount+ on January 15—in the American Museum of Natural History’s cavernous theater. Franchise showrunner and episode director Alex Kurtzman introduced the episode, highlighting the exceptional talent of the cast and crew, many of whom were present.

The audience erupted with cheers each time one of the younger cast members appeared on screen, signaling an immediate and enthusiastic connection. The episode concluded to thunderous applause.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy premieres on Paramount+ on January 15, 2026, with new episodes releasing weekly through March 12.

The series stars Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake, the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy, alongside Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, and Zoë Steiner. Additional cast members include Tig Notaro as Jett Reno and Robert Picardo as the Doctor, with guest appearances by Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance and Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, plus recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

Related: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Charts a Bold, Heartfelt New Course for the Franchise

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and Bluesky.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Kyle has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

X

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Charts a Bold, Heartfelt New Course for the Franchise Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Charts a Bold, Heartfelt New Course for the Franchise

News

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Charts a Bold, Heartfelt New Course for the Franchise

Starfleet Academy blends youthful optimism, thoughtful leadership, and striking visuals to reimagine Star Trek in a post-Burn galaxy. The Gen Z–oriented Star Trek: Starfleet...

January 8, 2026
'Identity Theft' Finally Gives Chekov the Star Trek Spotlight He Deserves 'Identity Theft' Finally Gives Chekov the Star Trek Spotlight He Deserves

Books

‘Identity Theft’ Finally Gives Chekov the Star Trek Spotlight He Deserves

Review: Star Trek: The Original Series — Identity Theft In the vast library of Star Trek: The Original Series fiction, Pavel Chekov is frequently...

December 10, 2025
Retro Review: Star Trek: First Contact Novelization: A Great Way to Make Second Contact with a Classic Story Retro Review: Star Trek: First Contact Novelization: A Great Way to Make Second Contact with a Classic Story

Books

Rediscovering ‘Star Trek: First Contact’: A Novelization That Deepens the Classic Film

A faithful retelling that proves even tie-ins can boldly go deeper. Last year, we revisited the novelization of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, having...

January 5, 2026
New Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Clip Teases Big Adventures in Upcoming Series New Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Clip Teases Big Adventures in Upcoming Series

News

New Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Clip Teases Big Adventures in Upcoming Series

The Future of Star Trek Begins: First Starfleet Academy Preview Unveiled Paramount+ has given us our first look at Star Trek: Starfleet Academy with...

December 6, 2025

AboutContactTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2026 TrekNews.net