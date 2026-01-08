Starfleet Academy Makes Its First Impression at Star-Studded NYC Premiere

Cast, crew, and longtime Star Trek favorites celebrate the franchise’s next generation ahead of the series’ January 15 Paramount+ debut.

On January 6, Paramount rolled out the blue carpet at the American Museum of Natural History to celebrate the upcoming Star Trek series, Starfleet Academy. Cast, crew, and celebrity friends of the franchise were in attendance, and we were on hand to speak with those involved about what makes Starfleet Academy a standout addition to the Star Trek universe.

Check out our time on the carpet as we chatted with the cast and creative team behind Starfleet Academy, along with other familiar Star Trek faces who came out to support the show. They shared insights on what the series brings to a franchise approaching its 60th anniversary, and how its younger ensemble is poised to inspire the next generation of Star Trek fans.





Following the red carpet, attendees were treated to a screening of the premiere episode—set to debut on Paramount+ on January 15—in the American Museum of Natural History’s cavernous theater. Franchise showrunner and episode director Alex Kurtzman introduced the episode, highlighting the exceptional talent of the cast and crew, many of whom were present.

The audience erupted with cheers each time one of the younger cast members appeared on screen, signaling an immediate and enthusiastic connection. The episode concluded to thunderous applause.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy premieres on Paramount+ on January 15, 2026, with new episodes releasing weekly through March 12.

The series stars Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake, the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy, alongside Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, and Zoë Steiner. Additional cast members include Tig Notaro as Jett Reno and Robert Picardo as the Doctor, with guest appearances by Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance and Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, plus recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

