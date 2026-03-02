Starfleet Academy Season 1 Nears the Finish Line with “300th Night” + New Photos

Preview: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 Episode 9 “300th Night”

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy returns this week with the series’ penultimate episode “300th Night.” The installment is written by Kirsten Beyer, and directed by Jonathan Frakes, and is set to debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, March 5th.

Check out a gallery of five new photos from the episode below.

Official synopsis:

As the year comes to an end, Caleb must choose between the life he thought he wanted and the life he’s built for himself at Starfleet Academy. Meanwhile, Nahla breaks protocol in one final gambit to keep a promise to Caleb.

Photos:

Holly Hunter as Captain Nahla Ake in season 1, episode 9, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

L-R: Robert Picardo as The Doctor and Tig Notaro as Reno in season 1, episode 9, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Holly Hunter as Captain Nahla Ake in season 1, episode 9, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

L-R: Tig Notaro as Reno and Holly Hunter as Captain Nahla Ake in season 1, episode 9, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Tig Notaro as Reno in season 1, episode 9, of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy stars Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake, captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy, the series also features Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, and Zoë Steiner. The cast is rounded out by Tig Notaro as Jett Reno and Robert Picardo reprising the Doctor, with guest appearances from Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance and Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, and recurring roles for Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

