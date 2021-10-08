New Star Trek Docuseries ‘The Center Seat’ Announced, Coming This Fall

The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek documentary series, coming to the History Channel
A new Star Trek documentary series is upon us. The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek will take an in-depth and behind-the-scenes look back at the past 55 years of the iconic franchise. The documentary is being produced by The Nacelle Company (The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us) in partnership with the History Channel.
Directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, The Center Seat will be narrated by Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Gates McFadden and is set to premiere this fall. The series will include interviews with several Star Trek alum, including Kate Mulgrew, Walter Koenig, Robert Beltran, Robert Picardo, Brent Spiner, Nana Visitor, Roxann Dawson, Anthony Montgomery, Dominic Keating, Cirroc Lofton, Penny Johnson Jerald, Harold Livingston, Ronald D. Moore, David Gerrold, Kirstie Alley, Denise Crosby, Wil Wheaton, Nicholas Meyer, Brannon Braga, Robert Sallin, and F. Murray Abraham.
While we await an exact release date, you can check out the official trailer below.
The Center Seat – Official Trailer
Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on The Center Seat, along with Star Trek-related merchandise releases, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.