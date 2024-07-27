Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 first look + new guest star announced

Paramount+ gives first glimpse at Strange New Worlds Season 3
We’ve got our first look at the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. During Saturday’s Star Trek Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount+ showed off a season 3 sneak peek during a panel that included cast members Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers.
It was also announced during the panel that Cillian O’Sullivan (In From The Cold) will play Dr. Roger Korby, a legacy character from Star Trek: The Original Series, portrayed by Michael Strong. O’Sullivan will be a recurring guest star in the upcoming season.
The new season is set to debut sometime in 2025.
Season 3 images:
Season 3 first look:
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Paul Wesley and Carol Kane.
