News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 first look + new guest star announced

Published

First look at Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3
Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Paramount+ gives first glimpse at Strange New Worlds Season 3

We’ve got our first look at the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. During Saturday’s Star Trek Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount+ showed off a season 3 sneak peek during a panel that included cast members Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers.

It was also announced during the panel that Cillian O’Sullivan (In From The Cold) will play Dr. Roger Korby, a legacy character from Star Trek: The Original Series, portrayed by Michael Strong. O’Sullivan will be a recurring guest star in the upcoming season.

The new season is set to debut sometime in 2025.

Season 3 images:

Ethan Peck as Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Anson Mount as Pike, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Christina Chong as La’an and Jess Bush as Chapel in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga and Carol Kane as Pelia in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Christina Chong as La’an, Jess Bush as Chapel, Ethan Peck as Spock, Anson Mount as Pike and Rebecca Romijn as Una in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Season 3 first look:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Paul Wesley and Carol Kane.

