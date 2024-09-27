Jean-Luc Picard’s tea cups from TNG are headed back into production

Bodum teams up with Master Replicas to bring back Picard’s tea cups from Star Trek: The Next Generation

Tea, Earl Grey, hot… and in one of those fancy futuristic cups.

The tea cups Captain Jean-Luc Picard drank out of on Star Trek: The Next Generation, originally produced by Danish-Swiss kitchenware manufacturer Bodum, haven’t been available for years. Well, until now, as Master Replicas has teamed up with Bodum to bring the drinkware back into production for a limited time.

Each cup is printed with the Star Trek, Master Replicas, and Bodum logos, and are sold in sets of four.

From Master Replicas:

Bodum was founded in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1944 by Peter Bodum and relocated to Switzerland in 1978. The company has a reputation for modern, minimalist design.



The cup that the Star Trek art department chose was part of the BISTRO system, which was designed by Carsten Jørgensen in 1974, and is regarded as a design classic. It features a simple plastic band circling the body of the glass, accented with a black plastic handle.

The cup itself is crafted from heat-resistant borosilicate glass that won’t alter or impair the flavor of the tea.



The instantly recognizable BISTRO cup became so closely associated with Star Trek, that fans informally refer to it as “The Picard Cup”. It went on to appear in Star Trek: Voyager™ and Star Trek: Picard™.

The original BISTRO cup was discontinued in 2016 but Bodum have partnered with Master Replicas to bring it back in to production for a limited run of special Star Trek tea cups. Each cup is printed with the Star Trek, Master Replicas and Bodum logos, and is sold in a set of four. Get ready to “engage” with Star Trek and a hot cup of tea in a bold new way!

The Star Trek tea cup sets are priced at $55 and are now available for pre-order at MasterReplicas.com.

