Official Trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 debuts with the return of a legacy Trek star

Published

Official Trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 debuts with the return of a legacy Trek star
Credit: Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 trailer, key art & images

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the upcoming fifth and final season of the Star Trek: Lower Decks animated series. The series’ fifth season is set to debut on the streaming service with two episodes on Thursday, October 24th in the U.S. and internationally. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop Thursdays, leading up the the series finale on December 19th.

Season 5 Trailer

Key art

In addition to the trailer, we also have key art and a few images from Lower Decks season 5.

L-R , Eugene Cordero as Rutherford and Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner in season 5 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Paramount+
Noël Wells as D’Vana Tendi in season 5 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Paramount+
L-R, Jerry O’Connell as Jack Ransom and Jack Quaid as Boimler in season 5 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Paramount+

L-R Tawny Newsome as Ensign Mariner, Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lyn and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford appearing in season 5 key art of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Spoiler warning:

The trailer also includes the return of Star Trek: Voyager’s Garrett Wang as Harry Kim.

Season 5 Official Description:

In season five of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing “space potholes” – subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Junior Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford … If they didn’t also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations. This upcoming season on Paramount+ is a celebration of this underdog crew who are dangerously close to being promoted out of the lower decks and into strange new Starfleet roles.

The Lower Decks voice cast includes Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero; the bridge crew is voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman.

