Four Legacy Star Trek actors announced for ‘Starfleet Academy’ series

Published

Paramount+ announces Robert Picardo, Tig Notaro, Mary Wiseman and Oded Fehr for Starfleet Academy series

The cast of the upcoming Paramount+ Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series keeps expanding. During Saturday’s Star Trek Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that Star Trek: Discovery’s Tig Notaro, Oded Fehr, and Mary Wiseman along with Star Trek: Voyager’s Robert Picardo have joined the first season of the series in various roles and for special guest appearances.

Notaro and Picardo will appear as series regulars reprising their roles as Jett Reno and The Doctor, while Fehr and Wiseman will be guest stars also reprising their roles as Admiral Vance and Sylvia Tilly. Additional previously announced cast members include

The actors join previously announced series castmembers Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, Zoë Steiner, Holly Hunter, and recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

During the panel, Paramount shared the following video, showcasing the new castmembers reactions to being welcomed to the series.

According to CBS, Starfleet Academy will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. The series will introduce viewers to this young group of cadets as they come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves, and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more.

