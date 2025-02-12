Master Replicas announces a new line of Star Trek action figures, launching this summer

A new line of Star Trek action figures is slated this summer from Master Replicas

Master Replicas has announced a massive new program to deliver all-new 4.5-inch action figures based on modern-era Star Trek productions. The program will cover series like Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Star Trek: Section 31.

Starting this summer, new figures will be released every month, beginning with Admiral Picard from the third season of Picard, and the Strange New Worlds version of Spock. Each figure will come with a variety of accessories, with Spock including a phaser, phaser holster, tricorder, and communicator, while Picard will come with a phaser and PADD.

“The new shows have been crying out for action figures,” said Ben Robinson, who runs the program. “There are a lot of collectors out there who already have Playmates figures and I want to give them the chance to bring those collections up-to-date by adding characters like Pike and Mariner.”

Image credit: Master replicas

Robinson is no stranger to Star Trek merchandise projects, as he oversaw the now-concluded Eaglemoss line of starship replicas, and has written many Star Trek reference books.

Master Replicas is aiming to continue the story of action figures at the classic 4.5″ scale — which first debuted in the 90s. The company says the new figures are the same scale as the old Star Trek Playmates figures and are “designed to sit alongside them.”

The Spock and Picard figures are now available for pre-order for $26 each from MasterReplicas.com and are estimated to ship in the third quarter of 2025.

Fans can expect new figures from across the franchise to be revealed in the coming months.

