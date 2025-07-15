Connect with us

New photos from this week’s Strange New Worlds Season 3 premiere

Photo credit: Paramount+

Photos from the first two episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3

With the third season premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to stream this later this week, Paramount+ has provided us with some brand new photos from the first two episodes.

After a nearly two-year hiatus, Strange New Worlds is back this Thursday, July 17th with its third season premiere — which will include two episodes: “Hegemony, Part II” and “Wedding Bell Blues”.

“Hegemony, Part II” photos:

L to R Jess Bush as Chapel and Ethan Peck as Spock in season 3 , Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Ethan Peck as Spock in season 3 , Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Rong Fu as Mitchell, Rebecca Romijn as Una and Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Rebecca Romijn as Una in season 3 , Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Scene from season 3 , Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Christina Chong as Laan in season 3 , Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Anson Mount as Capt. Pike, Carol Kane as Pelia and Martin Quinn as Scotty in season 3 , Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Ethan Peck as Spock and Paul Wesley as Kirk in season 3 , Episode 6 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Martin Quinn as Scotty in season 3 , Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Carol Kane as Pelia in season 3 , Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Martin Quinn as Scotty and Carol Kane as Pelia in season 3 , Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Carol Kane as Pelia and Martin Quinn as Scotty in season 3 , Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in season 3 , Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Rong Fu as Mitchell, Rebecca Romijn as Una and Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Jess Bush as Chapel in season 3 , Episode 1 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

“Wedding Bell Blues” photos:

L to R Jess Bush as Chapel and Ethan Peck as Spock in season 3 , Episode 2 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Melanie Scrofano as Batel and Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 2 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. MBenga in season 3 , Episode 2 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura and Mynor Luken as Beto in season 3 , Episode 2 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Rebecca Romijn as Una and Christina Chong as Laan in season 3 , Episode 2 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Mynor Luken as Beto and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 3 , Episode 2 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Melanie Scrofano as Batel and Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 2 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Melanie Scrofano as Batel in season 3 , Episode 2 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, with special guest star Paul Wesley.

