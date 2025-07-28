New photos from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 304 “A Space Adventure Hour”

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 4 “A Space Adventure Hour”
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues this week with the fourth episode of the series’ third season — “A Space Adventure Hour”. The 1960s-inspired episode is written by Dana Horgan & Kathryn Lyn and directed by Star Trek: The Next Generation star Jonathan Frakes.
Check out a preview of the episode and some brand new photos below.
Official description:
When La’An (Chong) tests a prototype holodeck with a fictional case only she can solve, the consequences of failure get greater and greater, with the Enterprise hanging in the balance.
Photos:
New episodes of Strange New Worlds stream Thursdays on Paramount+.
Scoot
July 31, 2025 at 9:54 am
This episode was absolutely glorious!