New photos from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 304 “A Space Adventure Hour”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues this week with the fourth episode of the series’ third season — “A Space Adventure Hour”. The 1960s-inspired episode is written by Dana Horgan & Kathryn Lyn and directed by Star Trek: The Next Generation star Jonathan Frakes.

Check out a preview of the episode and some brand new photos below.

When La’An (Chong) tests a prototype holodeck with a fictional case only she can solve, the consequences of failure get greater and greater, with the Enterprise hanging in the balance.