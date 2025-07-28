Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

New photos from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 304 “A Space Adventure Hour”

Published

New photos from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 304 "A Space Adventure Hour"
Credit: Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 4 “A Space Adventure Hour”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues this week with the fourth episode of the series’ third season — “A Space Adventure Hour”. The 1960s-inspired episode is written by Dana Horgan & Kathryn Lyn and directed by Star Trek: The Next Generation star Jonathan Frakes.

Check out a preview of the episode and some brand new photos below.

Official description:

When La’An (Chong) tests a prototype holodeck with a fictional case only she can solve, the consequences of failure get greater and greater, with the Enterprise hanging in the balance.

Photos:

Martin Quinn as Scotty in season 3 , Episode 4 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Jess Bush as Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Paul Wesley as Kirk in season 3 , Episode 4 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Martin Quinn as Scotty in season 3 , Episode 4 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Rebecca Romijn as Una and Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 4 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Christina Chong as Laan and Martin Quinn as Scotty in season 3 , Episode 4 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Christina Chong as Laan in season 3 , Episode 4 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. MBenga and Jess Bush as Chapel in season 3 , Episode 4 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 4 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Christina Chong as Laan, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. MBenga, Jess Bush as Chapel, Paul Wesley as Kirk and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 3 , Episode 4 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. MBenga, Jess Bush as Chapel, Christina Chong as Laan and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 3 , Episode 4 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Rebecca Romijn as Una in season 3 , Episode 4 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Christina Chong as Laan and Ethan Peck as Spock in season 3 , Episode 4 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Rebecca Romijn as Una in season 3 , Episode 4 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

New episodes of Strange New Worlds stream Thursdays on Paramount+.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram and X.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Scoot

    July 31, 2025 at 9:54 am

    This episode was absolutely glorious!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

X

More



Trek Geeks Podcast

Shop LLAP

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to end with abbreviated fifth season Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to end with abbreviated fifth season

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to end with abbreviated fifth season

Strange New Worlds set to end after season 5 Just a few weeks ahead its season three premiere, Paramount+ has announced Star Trek: Strange...

June 12, 2025
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 303 "Shuttle to Kenfori" Review: Uncovering Unsettling Truths Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 303 "Shuttle to Kenfori" Review: Uncovering Unsettling Truths

Review

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 303 “Shuttle to Kenfori” Review: Uncovering Unsettling Truths

Review: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 303: “Shuttle to Kenfori” After the lighthearted wedding festivities of last week, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds plunges...

July 24, 2025
First trailer, photos and poster for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy First trailer, photos and poster for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

News

First trailer, photos and poster for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy makes a splash at SDCC Star Trek: Starfleet Academy took center stage on Saturday during Paramount’s Star Trek Universe panel...

6 days ago

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds team-up posters tease the adventures to come in Season 3

5 new Strange New Worlds posters Paramount+ has released five new posters to promote the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds....

June 6, 2025

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2025 TrekNews.net