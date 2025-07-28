First trailer, photos and poster for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy makes a splash at SDCC
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy took center stage on Saturday during Paramount’s Star Trek Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The panel included a conversation with executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau along with series star Holly Hunter, and cadets Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard. The panel was moderated by series cast member and Star Trek: Voyager star Robert Picardo.
Following the panel, Paramount provided us with a teaser trailer, official poster and a slew of photos from the series — which we’ve included below.
The series is scheduled to premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service in early 2026.
Poster:
Series details:
STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.
Characters:
Zoë Steiner as Tarima Sadal, a Betazoid and daughter of the president of Betazed.
Robert Picardo, reprising his iconic role as The Doctor.
Tig Notaro, reprising her role as Jett Reno.
Oded Fehr, reprising his role as Admiral Vance.
Recurring guest star Gina Yashere as Commander Lura Thok, a Klingon/Jem’Hadar hybrid who is the chancellor’s First Officer and Cadet Master.
Recurring guest star and Academy Award nominee, Paul Giamatti, as part Klingon, part Tellarite Nus Braka, the season’s villain with an ominous past connected to one of our cadets.
Photos:
First Look Teaser
