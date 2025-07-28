Connect with us

First trailer, photos and poster for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

First trailer, photos and poster for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
Credit: Paramount+

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy makes a splash at SDCC

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy took center stage on Saturday during Paramount’s Star Trek Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The panel included a conversation with executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau along with series star Holly Hunter, and cadets Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard. The panel was moderated by series cast member and Star Trek: Voyager star Robert Picardo.

Following the panel, Paramount provided us with a teaser trailer, official poster and a slew of photos from the series — which we’ve included below.

The series is scheduled to premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service in early 2026.

Poster:

L-R: Karim Diané as Jay-Den Kraag, George Hawkins as Darem Reymi, Bella Shepard as Genesis Lythe, Sandro Rosta as Caleb Mir, Zoë Steiner as Tarima Sadal and Kerrice Brooks as Sam in art for season 1 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Miller Mobley/Paramount+

Series details:

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

Characters:

  • Zoë Steiner as Tarima Sadal, a Betazoid and daughter of the president of Betazed.
  • Robert Picardo, reprising his iconic role as The Doctor.
  • Tig Notaro, reprising her role as Jett Reno.
  • Oded Fehr, reprising his role as Admiral Vance.
  • Recurring guest star Gina Yashere as Commander Lura Thok, a Klingon/Jem’Hadar hybrid who is the chancellor’s First Officer and Cadet Master.
  • Recurring guest star and Academy Award nominee, Paul Giamatti, as part Klingon, part Tellarite Nus Braka, the season’s villain with an ominous past connected to one of our cadets.

Photos:

Robert Picardo in season 1 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Miller Mobley/Paramount+
Tig Notaro in season 1 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Miller Mobley/Paramount+
Paul Giamatti in season 1 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Miller Mobley/Paramount+
L-R: George Hawkins, Bella Shepard and Kerrice Brooks in season 1, episode 5 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
L-R: Kerrice Brooks, Romeo Carere, Karim Diané, Sandro Rosta, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard in season 1 , episode 5 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
Karim Diané in season 1, episode 4 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
L-R: George Hawkins, Bella Shepard and Kerrice Brooks in season 1 , episode 3 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+
Sandro Rosta in season 1, episode 3 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
L-R: Sandro Rosta and Zoë Steiner in season 1, episode 2 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
L-R: Romeo Carere, Anthony Natale and Oded Fehr in season 1, episode 2 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
Gina Yashere in season 1, episode 2 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
Screengrab from season 1, episode 2 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Paramount+
L-R: Tatiana Maslany and Luciano Fernandez in season 1, episode 1 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
Holly Hunter in season 1, episode 1 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
Holly Hunter in season 1, episode 1 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
Bella Shepard in season 1, episode 1 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

First Look Teaser

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram and X.

Trek Geeks Podcast

Shop LLAP

