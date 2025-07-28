First trailer, photos and poster for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy took center stage on Saturday during Paramount’s Star Trek Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The panel included a conversation with executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau along with series star Holly Hunter, and cadets Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard. The panel was moderated by series cast member and Star Trek: Voyager star Robert Picardo.

Following the panel, Paramount provided us with a teaser trailer, official poster and a slew of photos from the series — which we’ve included below.

The series is scheduled to premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service in early 2026.

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.