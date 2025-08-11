Connect with us

New photos from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 306 “The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail”

Credit: Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues this week with the sixth episode of the series’ third season — “The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail”. The episode, which begins streaming on Thursday, August 14th, is written by David Reed & Bill Wolkoff, and directed by Valerie Weiss.

Check out a preview of the episode and some brand new photos below.

L to R Ethan Peck as Spock and Paul Wesley as Kirk in season 3 , Episode 6 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Rebecca Romijn as Una in season 3 , Episode 6 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Rebecca Romijn as Una in season 3 , Episode 6 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Carol Kane as Pelia in season 3 , Episode 6 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 6 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Rong Fu as Mitchell, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 3 , Episode 6 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Rong Fu as Mitchell, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Rebecca Romijn as Una in season 3 , Episode 6 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Anson Mount as Capt. Pike, Christina Chong as Laan and Rebecca Romijn as Unain season 3 , Episode 6 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Ethan Peck as Spock, Paul Wesley as Kirk, Jess Bush as Chapel, Martin Quinn as Scotty and Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in season 3 , Episode 6 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
L to R Jess Bush as Chapel, Martin Quinn as Scotty and Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in season 3 , Episode 6 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Paul Wesley as Kirk in season 3 , Episode 6 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+
Ethan Peck as Spock in season 3 , Episode 6 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

New episodes of Strange New Worlds stream Thursdays on Paramount+.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

In this article:, , , , ,
