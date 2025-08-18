New photos from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 307 “What is Starfleet?”

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 7 “What is Starfleet?”
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues this week with the seventh episode of the series’ third season — “What is Starfleet?”. The episode, which begins streaming on Thursday, August 21st, is written by Kathryn Lyn & Alan B. McElroy, and directed by Sharon Lewis.
Check out a preview of the episode and some brand new photos below.
Photos:
New episodes of Strange New Worlds stream Thursdays on Paramount+.
