New photos from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 307 “What is Starfleet?”

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 7 “What is Starfleet?”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues this week with the seventh episode of the series’ third season — “What is Starfleet?”. The episode, which begins streaming on Thursday, August 21st, is written by Kathryn Lyn & Alan B. McElroy, and directed by Sharon Lewis.

Check out a preview of the episode and some brand new photos below.

Photos:

Melanie Scrofano as Batel in season 3 , Episode 7 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 7 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

L to R Anson Mount as Capt. Pike, Christina Chong as Laan and Ethan Peck as Spock in season 3 , Episode 7 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

L to R Rebecca Romijn as Una, Melanie Scrofano as Batel and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. MBenga in season 3 , Episode 7 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

L to R Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Mynor Luken as Beto and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 3 , Episode 7 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

L to R Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. MBenga, Christina Chong as Laan, Anson Mount as Capt. Pike and Jess Bush as Chapelin season 3 , Episode 7 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

Christina Chong as Laan in season 3 , Episode 7 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

L to R Anson Mount as Capt. Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 3 , Episode 7 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in season 3 , Episode 7 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3 , Episode 7 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas in season 3 , Episode 7 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni GrossmanParamount+

New episodes of Strange New Worlds stream Thursdays on Paramount+.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

