New photos from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 309 “Terrarium”

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 9 “Terrarium”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues this week with the ninth and penultimate episode of the series’ third season — “Terrarium“. The episode, which begins streaming on Thursday, September 4th, is written by Alan B. McElroy, and directed by Andrew Coutts.

Check out a preview of the episode and 13 brand new photos below.

Photos:

Anson Mount as Pike, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura and Ethan Peck as Spock in season 3, Episode 9 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Melissa Navia as Ortegas and Ethan Peck as Spock in season 3, Episode 9 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in season 3, Episode 9 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Anson Mount as Pike in season 3, Episode 9 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Rebecca Romijn as Una and Anson Mount as Pike in season 3, Episode 9 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Rebecca Romijn as Una in season 3, Episode 9 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura and Christina Chong as Laan in season 3, Episode 9 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Christina Chong as Laan in season 3, Episode 9 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Anson Mount as Pike in season 3, Episode 9 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Christina Chong as Laan in season 3, Episode 9 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Melissa Navia as Ortegas in season 3, Episode 9 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Melissa Navia as Ortegas in season 3, Episode 9 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Melissa Navia as Ortegas in season 3, Episode 9 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram and X.