New photos from the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 finale “New Life and New Civilizations”

Preview: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 10 “New Life and New Civilizations”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues this week with the tenth and final episode of the series’ third season — “New Life and New Civilizations“. The episode, which begins streaming on Thursday, September 11th, is written by Dana Horgan & Davy Perez, and directed by Marja Vrvilo.

Check out a preview of the episode and 17 brand new photos below.

Photos:

Babs Olusanmokun as MBenga in season 3, Episode 10 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Melanie Scrofano as Batel and Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3, Episode 10 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Martin Quinn as Scotty in season 3, Episode 10 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Carol Kane as Pelia in season 3, Episode 10 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Jess Bush as Chapel in season 3, Episode 10 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Ethan Peck as Spock in season 3, Episode 10 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Paul Wesley as Kirk and Dan Jeanotte as Sam Kirk in season 3, Episode 10 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Ethan Peck as Spock and Christina Chong as Laan in season 3, Episode 10 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Ethan Peck as Spock and Melissa Navia as Ortegas in season 3, Episode 10 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Anson Mount as Capt. Pike and Melanie Scrofano as Batel in season 3, Episode 10 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Anson Mount as Capt. Pike and Melanie Scrofano as Batel in season 3, Episode 10 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Rebecca Romijn as Una in season 3, Episode 10 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Rebecca Romijn as Una and Anson Mount as Capt. Pike in season 3, Episode 10 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Rebecca Romijn as Una, Anson Mount as Capt. Pike and Melissa Navia as Ortegas in season 3, Episode 10 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Chapel and Dan Jeanotte as Sam Kirk in season 3, Episode 10 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Melanie Scrofano as Batel in season 3, Episode 10 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Ethan Peck as Spock, Melanie Scrofano as Batel, Jess Bush as Chapel, Anson Mount as Capt. Pike and Dan Jeanotte as Sam Kirk in season 3, Episode 10 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram and X.