New Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Clip Teases Big Adventures in Upcoming Series

The Future of Star Trek Begins: First Starfleet Academy Preview Unveiled
Paramount+ has given us our first look at Star Trek: Starfleet Academy with a new 4-minute clip from the series’ premiere episode. The clip includes Paul Giamatti, this season’s villain, a part Klingon, part Tellarite, Nus Braka.
Check out the clip and some brand-new photos from the series premiere below.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy — Exclusive Clip
New photos from the series premiere:
Poster art:
Official synopsis:
This thrilling new chapter follows a fresh class of cadets as they train under the watchful, demanding eyes of Starfleet’s finest. Together, they’ll face the highs and lows of academy life: forging unbreakable friendships, clashing in explosive rivalries, experiencing first loves and stepping into their destiny as the next generation of Starfleet officers. When a mysterious new enemy threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself, these cadets must rise to the challenge or risk losing everything they’ve just begun to fight for.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is set to premiere on Paramount+ on January 15, 2026 with new episodes dropping every week through March 12.
The series stars Holly Hunter as the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy Nahla Ake, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, and Zoë Steiner. Additional cast members include Tig Notaro as Jett Reno and Robert Picardo as the Doctor, guest stars Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance and Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, along with recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.
Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.