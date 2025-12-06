New Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Clip Teases Big Adventures in Upcoming Series

Paramount+ has given us our first look at Star Trek: Starfleet Academy with a new 4-minute clip from the series’ premiere episode. The clip includes Paul Giamatti, this season’s villain, a part Klingon, part Tellarite, Nus Braka.

Check out the clip and some brand-new photos from the series premiere below.

Official synopsis:

This thrilling new chapter follows a fresh class of cadets as they train under the watchful, demanding eyes of Starfleet’s finest. Together, they’ll face the highs and lows of academy life: forging unbreakable friendships, clashing in explosive rivalries, experiencing first loves and stepping into their destiny as the next generation of Starfleet officers. When a mysterious new enemy threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself, these cadets must rise to the challenge or risk losing everything they’ve just begun to fight for.