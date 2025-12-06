Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

New Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Clip Teases Big Adventures in Upcoming Series

Published

New Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Clip Teases Big Adventures in Upcoming Series
Credit: Paramount+

The Future of Star Trek Begins: First Starfleet Academy Preview Unveiled

Paramount+ has given us our first look at Star Trek: Starfleet Academy with a new 4-minute clip from the series’ premiere episode. The clip includes Paul Giamatti, this season’s villain, a part Klingon, part Tellarite, Nus Braka.

Check out the clip and some brand-new photos from the series premiere below.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy — Exclusive Clip

New photos from the series premiere:

L-R: Robert Picardo as The Doctor, Kerrice Brooks as Sam and Bella Shepard as Genesis in season 1 , episode 1 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
L-R: Paul Giamatti as Nus Braka and Holly Hunter as Chancellor Nahla Ake in season 1 , episode 1 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+
Rebecca Quin as Lt. Ya in season 1, episode 1 of Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

Poster art:

L-R Zoe Steiner as Tarima, Sandro Rosta as Caleb, Bella Shepard as Genesis, George Hawkins as Daren, Kerrice Brooks as Sam and Karim Diane as Jay-Den of Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Nino Munoz/Paramount+

Official synopsis:

This thrilling new chapter follows a fresh class of cadets as they train under the watchful, demanding eyes of Starfleet’s finest. Together, they’ll face the highs and lows of academy life: forging unbreakable friendships, clashing in explosive rivalries, experiencing first loves and stepping into their destiny as the next generation of Starfleet officers. When a mysterious new enemy threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself, these cadets must rise to the challenge or risk losing everything they’ve just begun to fight for.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is set to premiere on Paramount+ on January 15, 2026 with new episodes dropping every week through March 12.

The series stars Holly Hunter as the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy Nahla Ake, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, and Zoë Steiner. Additional cast members include Tig Notaro as Jett Reno and Robert Picardo as the Doctor, guest stars Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance and Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, along with recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and Bluesky.

In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

X

More



Trek Geeks Podcast

Shop LLAP

Trending Articles

First Impressions: Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown First Impressions: Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown

Review

First Impressions: Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown: Charting the Course Home After being announced in August, a surprise demo for Star Trek: Voyager –...

October 15, 2025
LEGO’s Star Trek: The Next Generation Enterprise-D Set Warps into Stores November 28 LEGO’s Star Trek: The Next Generation Enterprise-D Set Warps into Stores November 28

Fandom

LEGO’s Star Trek: The Next Generation Enterprise-D Set Warps into Stores November 28

LEGO Unveils First-Ever Star Trek Set: 3,600-Piece U.S.S. Enterprise-D Star Trek is set to receive its first official LEGO set in the form of...

November 6, 2025
First Star Trek: Starfleet Academy trailer revealed + 8 new photos First Star Trek: Starfleet Academy trailer revealed + 8 new photos

News

First Star Trek: Starfleet Academy trailer revealed + 8 new photos

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy at NYCC This weekend, during their Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed the first trailer...

October 14, 2025
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 clip sees the Enterprise get lost in space Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 clip sees the Enterprise get lost in space

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 clip sees the Enterprise get lost in space

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds at NYCC This past weekend, Paramount presented their Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con, which included...

October 14, 2025

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2025 TrekNews.net