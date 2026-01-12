New photos from this week’s 2-episode premiere of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

A New Generation Begins as Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Premieres on Paramount+ with “Kids These Days” and “Beta Test”

The newest Star Trek series on Paramount+ Starfleet Academy beams in this week, launching with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, January 15. The opening installments, “Kids These Days” and “Beta Test,” are both directed by Star Trek franchise head Alex Kurtzman and written by Gaia Violo, along with Noga Landau and Jane Maggs.

Starring Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake, captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy, the series also features Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, and Zoë Steiner. The cast is rounded out by Tig Notaro as Jett Reno and Robert Picardo reprising the Doctor, with guest appearances from Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance and Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, and recurring roles for Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

Photos from both premiere episodes can be seen below.

Episode 101: Kids These Days



Episode synopsis:

After being on the run since age 6, 21-year-old Caleb, a brilliant street kid, is offered the chance of a lifetime: to join the first new Starfleet Academy class in San Francisco in over a century. There’s just one problem – the person offering him the spot is newly-minted Chancellor Nahla Ake, the Starfleet captain who sentenced his mother to Federation prison 15 years ago…

Holly Hunter as Nahla in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Holly Hunter as Nahla in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Rebecca Quin as Lt. Ya in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Holly Hunter as Nahla in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Holly Hunter as Nahla in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Holly Hunter in season 1, episode 1 of Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

Holly Hunter as Nahla and Gina Yashere as Lura in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Holly Hunter as Nahla in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Sandro Rosta as Caleb and Holly Hunter as Nahla in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

George Hawkins as Darem and Sandro Rosta as Caleb in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

L-R: Robert Picardo as The Doctor, Kerrice Brooks as Sam and Bella Shepard as Genesis in season 1 , episode 1 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

George Hawkins as Darem and Sandro Rosta as Caleb in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Karim Diané as Jay-Den in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Bella Shepard in season 1 , episode 1 of Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

Bella Shepard as Genesis in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Episode 102: Beta Test



Episode synopsis:

With the start of the new academic year, Caleb’s unease about his future at Starfleet Academy persists. But when a delegation from a former Federation ally arrives and Caleb is tasked with showing their leader’s daughter around campus, he must put his uncertainty aside to discover what life at the Academy is really about.

Screengrab from Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Paramount+.

George Hawkins as Darem Reymi and Sandro Rosta as Caleb Mir in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

George Hawkins as Darem Reymi in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Gina Yashere as Lura and Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake and Gina Yashere as Lura in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Gina Yashere as Lura in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

L-R: Sandro Rosta as Caleb Mir and Zoë Steiner as Tarima Sadal in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+.

Zoë Steiner as Tarima Sadal in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+.

Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Sandro Rosta as Caleb Mir in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Sandro Rosta as Caleb Mir in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+.

Teaser trailer:





Star Trek: Starfleet Academy premieres on Paramount+ on January 15, 2026, with new episodes releasing weekly through March 12.

